What José Ramírez Said About Chase DeLauter’s Hot Start to His MLB Career

If there were ever a time for José Ramírez to be excited about a spot Cleveland baseball is in, it would be right now.

The Cleveland Guardians have begun the 2026 MLB regular season with two wins over the Seattle Mariners, dropping just one game so far in the season-opening series. A major reason for Cleveland's success, especially at the plate, is outfielder Chase DeLauter, who has been exceptional at the plate.

Through the first three games of the campaign, he has four home runs in 14 at-bats, with two coming in the first inning and the other two coming in the ninth inning or later. This type of game-changing power has directly resulted in the Guardians winning their two games.

For a while now, the front office has been searching for a player like DeLauter, who, with the swing of a bat, can open a game up completely. While Ramírez has always been able to, he needed a bit of help.

Following Saturday night's extra innings win, Ramírez praised what the 24-year-old has done in his small amount of big league action.

“I know he can do that," Ramîrez said. "Since I saw him swinging the bat, I know he can do that stuff. Hopefully, he stays healthy and can continue helping us that way.”

#Guardians José Ramírez on Chase DeLauter’s remarkable start:



“I know he can do that. Since I saw him swinging the bat I know he can do that stuff. Hopefully he stays healthy and can continue helping us that way”#GuardsBall x @WEWS — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) March 29, 2026

While DeLauter has crushed four deep balls, he actually only has five RBI. The batters in front of him, including lead-off outfielder Steven Kwan at times, just haven't been able to get on base consistently.

DeLauter currently leads the team with five hits, followed by Kwan with four. Recently signed first baseman Rhys Hoskins is the only other Guardian with at least three hits, while everyone else on the roster has two or fewer.

Eventually, DeLauter is going to hit a bump in the road. At some point, he won't be on a home run streak, but rather a hitless streak, and that's just the name of the game. When that does occur, it will be interesting to see how he handles it, especially since he is so young.

But for now, he's just embracing the moment and leaning on his teammates to help him get his footing early in his career.

“[I am] just trying to get good swings on the ball," DeLauter said late Saturday night. "I mean, obviously, you know, tough night to start. Really, all the way up until the end. But… I'll keep preaching a great group of guys behind me… they have my back from the second we start, to the second we finish.

"And think that really goes a long way. Confidence and conviction and showing up to the box every time.”

With a player like Ramírez singing your praises, it's going to be hard for DeLauter to lose confidence anytime soon.