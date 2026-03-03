Fastest Realistic Path to Majors for Each Cleveland Guardians Key Prospect

The Cleveland Guardians have a handful of prospects eager to make their mark in Major League Baseball.

Here are a few who could potentially break into the big leagues this season and the fast track they’re on to get there.

Chase DeLauter, Outfielder

Chase DeLauter hasn't played in a regular season game for the Guardians, but he did appear for Cleveland in the 2025 American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers.

The most straightforward way for DeLauter to make his MLB debut this season would be to land a spot on the opening day roster.

The Guardians are likely counting on DeLauter to be included, especially since they didn’t make any significant moves to strengthen the lineup this offseason. They've already begun shifting left fielder Steve Kwan to center field, indicating that DeLauter could be taking over one of the corner outfield spots.

One factor that could prevent DeLauter from making his MLB debut on Opening Day is the possibility of injury, something he has struggled with throughout his minor league career. This is one of the main reasons he hasn’t played in a regular season game yet.

Travis Bazzana, Second Base

The Guardians made Travis Bazzana the first overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, and there were high hopes for him to emerge as a key player in the league last season.

Unfortunately, Bazzana faced an injury in May that kept him out for most of the year. For him to make it to the MLB this season, the best strategy will be to stay healthy and showcase his skills during the initial months of the minor league baseball season. If all goes well, hopefully, the Guardians will give him a call around mid to late May.

Bazzana stands a good chance of being called up, especially considering that Brayan Rocchio and Gabriel Arias have struggled to make their mark at second base over the past three seasons.

Khal Stephen, Pitcher

The Guardians acquired pitcher Khal Stephen at the 2025 MLB trade deadline, trading away star pitcher Shane Bieber to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Stephen will likely start the season in the minors, but if he performs well down there, the Guardians could bring him up during the summer. Injuries to pitchers are common throughout the season, which can open the door for minor league players to step up, and that could pave a quicker path for Stephen to reach the MLB this year.