How a Healthy Chase DeLauter Can Change Guardians’ 2026 Expectations

Cleveland Guardians rookie Chase DeLauter made his MLB regular-season debut Thursday night, arriving in a big way.

Of course, fans will remember he made his overall MLB debut in last year's American League Wild Card Series, appearing in two games and picking up a hit. That was a tease of what was to come.

DeLauter absolutely mashed two solo home runs in Thursday's Opening Day win over the Seattle Mariners, with those two runs proving to be the difference in the 6-4 win. He did not look like a rookie and it's clear he is the ultimate key to the team's success or failure in 2026.

Chase DeLauter fills an important hole for the Guardians on offense

The Guardians are desperate for a power bat in the outfield. But DeLauter goes beyond just that if he can hold down the No. 2 spot in the order in front of Jose Ramirez. That is the key to the team's success on offense.

Too many times in the past, teams could pitch around Ramirez because he had little to no help in front of him. Now, Steven Kwan and DeLauter can get the offense going, forcing teams to actually pitch to Ramirez without already being down to two outs.

The next step is having a legitimate power option in the cleanup spot. Kyle Manzardo got the nod there in the opener, but veteran Rhys Hoskins could ideally end up there if he can get back to his pre-injury ways. One step at a time.

DeLauter has true star potential arguably not seen at the right field position in Cleveland since the days of Manny Ramirez. He is also clearly confident, unafraid to take huge hacks with basically no MLB experience.

The rookie spoiled fans with his historic debut Thursday night. There are certainly going to be ebbs and flows throughout the next 161 games, as fans know. However, even him approaching 25-30 home runs on the year would be huge for a team desperate for power outside of Ramirez.

The only concern is health. DeLauter has had multiple surgeries since joining the organization in 2022, with injuries to his foot, hamstring, and core. That is a real concern given the power he exudes with each and every swing of the bat.

This could mean DeLauter gets eased into an everyday role, getting rest throughout the year. If that is what keeps him around through October, fans should have no issue with that. Thursday night was hopefully just a sign of more to come for the next potential superstar in Cleveland.