The Major League Baseball winter meetings are underway in Orlando, Fla, and one of the biggest free agents is off the market.

Designated hitter/outfielder Kyle Schwarber has reportedly agreed to a five-year, $150 million contract to return to the Philadelphia Phillies as of Tuesday.

While the Guardians seemed to have zero interest in Schwarber, his signing could open up Phillies players for trade.

One player who has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate for the Phillies is third baseman Alec Bohm.

Bohm wrapped up his sixth MLB season this past year, tallying 753 hits, 70 home runs, and a .279 batting average over the course of 719 games.

The Guardians don't need a third baseman since they have one of the best in baseball, José Ramírez. However, Bohm could be useful in other roles, such as designated hitter or in the outfield.

The primary concern with trading for Bohm is that he’s entering the final season before he hits free agency.

Typically, Cleveland isn't inclined to trade for a player unless they have at least more than one season of control remaining. While it would be great to bring Bohm into the lineup for the upcoming season, the Guardians are unlikely to part with prospects for what could turn out to be a one-year rental.

There remains a possibility that Bohm won't be traded at all, and the Phillies may choose to keep him on the roster for another season. Philadelphia's president of baseball operations, David Dombrowski, doesn’t appear inclined to part ways with Bohm during this offseason.

“I think Bohm is going to have a much better year offensively,” Dombrowski said on Monday, via Philles Nation Destiny Lugardo. “He was hurt last year for a time period. What did he do, drive in close to 100 runs runs the two years before that? I think he’s much closer to that type of hitter than he was last year.”

The Phillies find themselves in a distinct position compared to the Guardians. Philadelphia has been a World Series contender for the past four seasons, and 2026 could be one of the final opportunities for this core group to clinch the championship.

The Guardians are currently building their team with the hope of making a run for the World Series in the next few seasons.

It would be wise for the Phillies to hold on to Bohm for this season and let him walk in free agency after the year, since he can give Philadelphia a great chance to win the World Series.