The Quiet Roster Decision That Could Shape the Guardians First Month of the Season

The Cleveland Guardians' front office have a lot of decisions to make.

While the outfield unit grabbed most of the headlines following a strugglesome 2025 campaign, the middle infield also has plenty of questions it must answer. The most obvious: what’s the plan with Gabriel Arias? And how much longer of a leash can they give him?

With prospects Milan Tolentino, Travis Bazzana and even Juan Brito climbing the minor league ranks, the Guardians can’t afford to keep waiting and hoping Arias eventually pans out.

Across nine at-bats in the 2026 spring training window, Arias has knocked just two hits and one double, but has struck out five times and drawn no walks. His swing hasn't made many improvements and his eye continues to get him in trouble.

He'll play in his fifth game of spring training on Friday, March 6, with a major need for an improved approach to be shown.

No matter what the Guardians' front office and coaching staff decide to do with him heading into the 2026 regular season, the decision is going to have drastic consequences for both the major and minor league rosters.

He's currently holding onto an important development position for the major league group.

The Major League Roster Impact

If the Guardians decide to stick with him, he’ll continue holding onto Cleveland’s shortstop position, a spot that likely should belong to Brayan Rocchio full-time.

In 2025, Gabriel Arias appeared in 106 games at shortstop and another 28 at second base. That positional assignment forced Rocchio, who is widely viewed as the stronger shortstop, to spend a larger chunk of his time at second.

He went from 142 games played at shortstop in 2024, to just 72 in 2025.

While that arrangement may work temporarily, it complicates the Guardians' long-term plans. If the organization intends to bring Bazana up to the big leagues, which seems inevitable at some point in 2026, Rocchio will eventually have to slide back to shortstop. Constantly shifting the 25-year-old between positions risks disrupting his overall comfort in the infield.

Arias simply has't shown that he's a long-term solution for the team, making it confusing if the Guardians waltz into 2026 with him still as a starting infielder.

At some point, the team will have to decide whether continuing to give him opportunities is worth slowing down the development of other players, including center fielder Angel Martinez, who used to be a second baseman as well, who are viewed as part of the franchise's future.

The Impact on the Minor League System

Keeping Arias around to start 2026 is going to drastically affect the timelines of development for countless prospects, not just Bazzana.

If they do not give Bazzana a look in the big leagues in the first few months and instead stick with Arias, prospects Brito and Tolentino will continue to sit in the farm system shadows.

Those two have really started to raise their respective stocks during spring training. Brito has knocked three hits and drawn three walks, while Tolentino has three hits, two RBIs and five walks. They are both still a year or two away from a big league promotion, but if Cleveland delays Bazzana's promotion, it'll accidentally create a bottleneck throughout the entire infield pipeline.

Give me Milan Tolentino over Gabriel Arias, and I’m not even remotely joking.

Angel Genao, who's ranked as a Top 5 prospect in the Guardians' system, is also quietly making strides. He's more of a shortstop than a second baseman, but it's another case of a prospect being blocked.

Each of these prospects would likely remain stuck in the upper levels of the minors with fewer opportunities to move up if Arias remains in the navy blue and red.

At some point in the coming weeks, the Guardians will have to decide if continuing to hope that Arias will progress is worth it to slow the progress of the next wave of infield talent.