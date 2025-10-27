Why Cleveland Guardians recent free agent track record may leave fans frustrated
Would you believe me if I told you that since 2021 the Guardians largest free agent contract was Josh Bell's two year $33 million deal in December 2022?
Based on Cleveland's record of spending you may not be shocked. For reference the largest free agent contract the club has ever handed out was Edwin Encarnacion's 3 year $60 million deal in 2017.
Here is a summary of the most lucrative contracts Cleveland has handed out in the last five years: Mike Zunino ($6 million in 2023), Eddie Rosasrio ($8 million in 2021), the afore mentioned Bell, and Austin Hedges ($4million in 2024 and '25 respectively).
During their time in a Cleveland uniform these four players combined to produce an astonishing -1.4 combined, compounding the issue of lack of spending with a lack of production.
Simultaneously, free agents have signed for more money than ever league wide, and fans have been growing more and more frustrated in Cleveland. A bad combination for any sports franchise to be in, but especially in baseball when small market teams rely on production from their offseason acquisitions to contend.
While Cleveland has had repeated success with developing homegrown talent, they have yet to return to the promised land of the World Series since 2016. The fans know that spending needs to increase, and know the players are starting to echo the same sentiments.
Jose Ramirez has been vocal following the Guardians ALDS lost about the GM and front office promising that the team would put more money into contending. It's gotten so bad that theCleveland Plain Dealer is publishing advertisements demanding the owner sell the team.
Complicating things further, is the expiring CBA following the 2026 season, which may lead clubs to be hesitant to spend given the uncertainty of the 2027 season occurring.
All this is why this offseason may be the perfect time for the Guardians to change their track record in the free agent market.
If the lockout in 2021 is a precedent, players will be eager to sign friendlier deals then they may have been otherwise given the uncertainty beyond 2026. While the top tear of the class (Pete Alonso and Kyle Tucker) may be out of Cleveland's price range, they need to make some move to keep both the locker room and the fanbase happy..
One possible answer could be bringing some combination of Gleyber Torres, Bo Bichette, or Brandon Lowe a high average anunal value, low year contract to shore up the middle infield. On the pitching side there are similar options like Freddy Peralta, Griffin Canning, or Dustin May that the club can kick the tires on, to show that they are serious about increasing spending.