Ralphy Velazquez Now Positioned for Potential Guardians Debut in 2026

The No. 59 prospect in Major League Baseball is just a stop away from The Show.

And if his timeline in the sticks of minor league baseball has shown anything, he will appear in the big leagues in no time.

On Monday, May 18, the Cleveland Guardians' front office promoted infield prospect Ralphy Velazquez to Triple-A Columbus, bouncing him up from Double-A after just north of 250 plate appearances.

He was dominating, slashing .323/.410/.576 for an OPS of .986, belting 17 doubles, six triples and 12 home runs along the way. With that type of production, Cleveland couldn't justify keeping him down there, especially as he continued to display growth game after game.

INF prospect Ralphy Velazquez has made the jump to Triple-A Columbus.



One stop away, now. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 18, 2026

His eye kept getting better, his power continued to grow and most importantly, at the lower levels of the farm system, he was consistent.

Across 36 games this season, he went hitless in only eight contests and failed to reach base in just four. In two of the eight games where he did not record a hit, he still reached base via walk three times, twice.

Most recently, he had posted a streak of reaching base in 25 of 26 games, recording knocks in 21 of those outings. Even when the bat wasn't flowing, he was staying confident and avoiding chasing pitches.

He will join the Columbus Clippers with a minor-league high of 46 hits and 82 total bases on the campaign, while also being tied for the most extra-base hits at a clip of 19. He currently has nine doubles, three triples and seven home runs.

Making the jump to Triple-A is going to present many new challenges for Velazquez to face, but no matter the level he's played at within the Guardians, he's always produced.

Akron infielder Ralphy Velazquez (24) reacts after hitting a solo home run during the home opening day game against Reading, April 2, 2026, in Akron, Ohio. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Back in Spring Training, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt was heavily complimentary of the 20-year-old.

“He’s a complete hitter, and we know he has power. He can shoot the ball the other way,” Vogt said. “He's had some hard-hit pull-side balls, and he plays a really good first base. He's very athletic over there. His baserunning has been outstanding.”

As his stock continues to grow, there's going to be a real discussion on when he should be given the nod to take his talents to Progressive Field.

If he keeps up this pace, somewhat like Chase DeLauter did through injuries back in 2025, the front office could consider giving him a chance to get a taste of the big leagues in August or September, especially if the major league roster needs a bit of depth for the postseason.

Now, he just has to continue building upon his reputation and building up his consistency on the fielding side to make it impossible to leave him in Triple-A.

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