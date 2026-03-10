This Cleveland Guardians Prospect Was Just Reassigned After an Impressive Spring

Ralphy Velazquez likely knew he wouldn't make the major league roster by Opening Day.

But that didn't stop him from putting up one of the more impressive showings in the 2026 MLB Spring Training window.

On Monday, March 9, Velazquez was officially reassigned to minor league camp following a strong showing in Arizona. This will allow him to get more opportunities to spend time preparing for the 2026 season while the big league staples take up reps towards the back-half of spring training. He will also be able to start competing in minor league games once they begin.

Despite receiving limited opportunities in Cactus League action, Velazquez made his at-bats count. He recorded 13 at-bats, knocking five hits and two doubles, while tacking on three RBI.

“He’s a complete hitter, and we know he has power. He can shoot the ball the other way,” manager Stephen Vogt said. “He's had some hard-hit pull-side balls, and he plays a really good first base. He's very athletic over there. His baserunning has been outstanding.”

The moment wasn't too big for the 20-year-old, as his keen eye was also something that impressed. He struckout just once and drew a walk.

“It was fun,” said Velazquez. “You’re nervous at first, because everyone's older. Then, when you step in the box, you’ve just got to show your talent.

“It’s been my mindset since I was little. I was very fortunate to do that at a young age.”

Alongside the reassignment of Velazquez, prospects Jack Lefwich and Wuilfredo Antunez were also moved to the minor league camp. Options were used on infielder Angel Genao and outfielder Kahlil Watson, both of whom will likely start the campaign in Triple-A.

Roster Moves today from Goodyear:

+ Optioned INF Angel Genao & OF Kahlil Watson to AAA Columbus.

+ Reassigned to Minor League Camp: RHP Jack Leftwich, INF Ralphy Velazquez & OF Wuilfredo Antúnez.

+ ML Camp roster at 50 players. — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) March 9, 2026

Cleveland's prospects were incredibly efficient with the little time they were given to showcase the talent they have in the tank, but with how they performed, the front office will have to make a sure they keep players like Velazquez on their radar.

If the major league roster starts to flutter or suffers injuries, there will be plenty of room for a jump up to Progressive Field.

Velazquez's Timeline Forward

The non-rostered invitee has been quietly making his impact known in the minors over the past couple of seasons.

He got off to a quick start in 2024, his first season with the Guardians, slashing .231/.347/.385 for an OPS of .731. He flashed power and speed, knocking 23 doubles and 11 home runs, while stealing eight bases. He was also able to draw 66 walks to 95 strikeouts, an important line to see how composed he is.

It hasn't been all ups, though, as in 2025, he struggled to find his footing. He began the campaign with just one hit in six games, before going on a three-hit spell across eight games in early May. Fortunately, he was able to rally and end the campaign with a .265/.342/.497 slashing line for an OPS of .839. In total, he knocked 28 doubles, nine triples and 22 home runs for 85 RBI.

Velazquez credited his mindset for why he didn't let early-season struggles derail the entire year.

“You can't ride the highs too high, and you can't ride the lows too low,” Velazquez said. “You have to be right in the middle and enjoy every day being on the baseball field, because we're blessed at the end of the day to be out here."

That type of mindset is what's going to make him a big leaguer someday. All he has to do now is continue to improve and show the front office he's ready to make the jump up in the next year or so.

With how crowded the roster is at the first base position, he likely won't get a shot until 2027.