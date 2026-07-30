Cooper Ingle's Recent Play Puts Guardians Front Office in Perfect Position

Although Cooper Ingle may have much more in the tank to give to the Cleveland Guardians' major league squad, the front office could move him at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline.

Following an incredible start to the campaign in Triple-A Columbus, Ingle was promoted to the major leagues in late June. Unfortunately, while the stage was set for him to carry momentum right onto the highest stage of the game, the 24-year-old struggled.

He would eventually be sent back down to the minors after seven games, putting him right back onto the road to the big leagues.

But when faced with a bit of adversity, he hasn't backed down.

Since returning to the Clippers, his bat has been flowing. Across the last 14 games and 68 recorded plate appearances, Ingle has smacked 23 hits, seven doubles and three home runs, all while drawing an impressive eight walks to 12 strikeouts. His slashing line during this time comes in at a remarkable .390/.463/.661, for an OPS of 1.124.

In a 9-5 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday, July 30, Ingle smashed a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning to give the team a 5-0 lead. He would finish with a 3-for-4 line with three RBI and two runs scored.

Back to back games!



Cleveland #Guardians 24yr old (C/LF) prospect Cooper Ingle collected three hits today (3-4 R HR 3RBI) for Columbus including his 16th HR of the season.



Ingle over 15 games since being optioned to Triple-A:



26-63 17R 7(2B) 4HR 11RBI 8BB



AVG .413

OBP .472… pic.twitter.com/ScOsPgbwZG — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) July 30, 2026

Such efforts are putting him in a perfect spot to return to Progressive Field as the year approaches it's conclusion.

However, the Guardians' front office could use this recent spark to lure opposing squads into slotting Ingle into a trade package. This would allow them to capitalize on him while his value is high, especially with those ahead of him in the depth chart making his opportunities limited in the majors.

The Guardians' No. 3-ranked prospect in the farm system isn't going to command too big of a market himself, but putting him in as a sweetener in a package to land someone who can immediately contribute to the big-league squad is something the front office could do.

This would not only help de-congest the Triple-A squad, especially at catcher and designated hitter, but also put less stress on the team to find a path to the big leagues for him.

When he was sent up just over a month ago, he was flexed to be played in the outfield, something that he struggled with. Instead of forcing him to play a position he isn't comfortable in, moving him to an organization that would use him where he's best fit, while also getting a strong enough return, makes it worthwhile for all parties involved.

It may be unlikely that the Guardians pull off a multi-player trade, especially with how calm they have been at the deadline in years past, but if they truly want to contend in the 2026 MLB postseason, they may have to make a deal that gives them the edge over the Chicago White Sox.

And sometimes, that means parting with a prospect who has the potential to become a special player.

Fortunately for Cleveland, the organization has enough talent in its farm system to withstand the loss of Ingle, making him a realistic trade chip if the right opportunity presents itself.