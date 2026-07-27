The Biggest Need the Guardians Must Address Before the Deadline

The Cleveland Guardians have a pretty simple mission at the 2026 MLB trade deadline.

Find some offense.

Heading into this week’s series against the Cincinnati Reds, the Guardians are just 2.5 games back from the Chicago White Sox for first place in the American League Central Division.

Despite losing their last five games, and only winning three of their last 10, the Guardians need to be buyers at the deadline.

They have plenty of starting pitching. At the All-Star break, the Guardians were the lone team in baseball to enter the break with the same five starting pitcher rotation that they started the season with. Even though the Guardians can’t bank on that sort of unprecedented health going into the postseason, they are all set on starting pitching.

Even though the bullpen has been shaky, the Guardians have some reinforcements in Triple-A Columbus that could help bolster that unit.

The team was excited to get superstar third baseman Jose Ramirez back from the broken bone injury in his wrist, but they haven’t won a game since his return.

And this offense has been putrid.

Over the past two games, the Guardians have scored a grand total of zero runs. They’re consistently inconsistent. At times, they are capable of exploding offensively, putting up big, crooked numbers on the scoreboard. But more times than not, they have to scrape together a few runs per night, leaning on that starting pitching to carry them to victory.

It takes two to tango. And in the uncertain landscape of MLB, this could be a quieter deadline. There’s no guarantee that next season will start on time due to collective bargaining agreement negotiations surrounding a potential salary cap or salary floor – something that will be a hot topic around this deadline.

Also, this American League feels wide open. That could increase the amount of teams looking to buy, and decrease the teams looking to sell.

But the Guardians absolutely have to stabilize this batting lineup somehow.

The Guardians 28th out of 30 MLB teams in run scores. Only three teams have worse batting averages. And only one team has a worse OPS. Yet still, the Guardians are in the thick of another division chase. Improving this offense would help turn them into a legitimate pennant contender.

The “Guards Ball” moniker is undoubtedly the identity of this team. It’s what makes them fun. Even though they’re young, and not the most talented team in baseball, they’ve made the postseason these last two years and are positioned to make another run in October in the second half of this season.

But unless they solve this offensive inconsistency? We know how the postseason will end for the Guardians.