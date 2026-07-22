What Jose Ramirez’s Return From Injury Means for Cleveland Guardians

The news that Cleveland Guardians fans have been waiting months to hear has finally been delivered.

Jose Ramirez is back.

The superstar third baseman was activated from the injured list on Wednesday, as the Guardians sent Khalil Watson back to Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move. Ramirez will return to third base, hitting second on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Twins.

Ramirez has been sidelined since fracturing the hamate bone in his left wrist on June 13. In the days that followed, Ramirez completed successful surgery to remove the broken bone.

What Ramirez’s return means for Guardians

The Guardians were successful in their mission following Ramirez’s injury, as they kept the boat afloat. The team 54-48, currently tied for first place in the American League Central with the Chicago White Sox.

In the same game where Ramirez was injured, the Guardians also lost outfield rookie sensation Chase DeLauter as well as Angel Martinez, who led the team in home runs at the time of this injury plagued Saturday game.

Cleveland’s stellar starting pitching rotation has done enough to keep the team alive without three of their best bats.

DeLauter returned before the All-Star break, showing some of that early-season power and returning to his position as one of the best hitters on this young Guardians team. The Guardians also received major contributions from All-Star rookie second baseman Travis Bazzana, who has figured out life at the plate in the MLB without Ramirez and Martinez in the lineup.

Even though the Guardians still have one of the worst offenses in baseball, returning Ramirez should be a major boost. Additionally, his perpetually-elite glove at third base will be a much-needed veteran presence for an otherwise youthful roster looking to make another playoff push.

At the time of his injury in June, Ramirez was slashing .239/.339/.418 with 10 home runs, 33 RBI, and 24 stolen bases. Throughout his career, Ramirez has been a second-half superstar, so the Guardians likely feel good about him heating up and improving these numbers now that he’s healthy. Regardless, just the threat of Ramirez’s bat back in this lineup should make life easier on all of the hitters around him.

Martinez is continuing his rehab stint in Cleveland’s farm system. In his most recent outing on Tuesday with Double-A Akron, Martinez hit a double and a home run, starting seven innings in centerfield.

The Guardians are getting healthy at the right time. If Ramirez’s return can provide a consistent boost to this lineup, the Guardians might be onto something yet again in the AL Central. The playoff picture is wide open, as the American League doesn’t have many elite teams this season.

With Ramirez back in the lineup, the Guardians get closer to making a serious postseason push.