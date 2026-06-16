Three Guardians Players that Need to Step Up Without Jose Ramirez

The Cleveland Guardians are going to need to figure out their best plan moving forward over the next month and more.

This all comes after the news of Guardians all-star third baseman Jose Ramirez’s injury, one that will sideline him for five to seven weeks with a hamate injury in his hand.

While this is devastating news for Cleveland, who’s not even halfway through the 2026 regular season, there is new opportunity for a few players to step up during Ramirez’s extended absence.

It’s not often that Ramirez finds himself out of the Guardians starting lineup, so this is truly a rare scenario where third base requires some extra attention.

Over the next month, the Guardians will need to put some extensive work into their cycle of players who could see time at third base. Here are the players that make the most sense to see increased playing time.

Gabriel Arias

Apr 6, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias (13) fields a ball during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

This could be an option moving forward in the very near future, as Arias is expected to receive the call back up to the major leagues after he’s spent some time in the minor leagues rehabbing from a lower body injury.

Arias is amongst the most likely players to see time at third base, mainly because of his familiarity within the in-field, as well as his positional flexibility.

Guardian's fans are used to seeing Arias between shortstop and second base, but his recent appearances with the Columbus Clippers have seen him shift to the outfield. Could they be experimenting with him to see where he may fit better with Chase DeLauter’s injury?

Either way, Arias is one option that could be an easy transition for both him and the coaching staff, and if he can improve on his offense, he’d fill in nicely for Ramirez moving forward.

Angel Martinez

Jun 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Angel Martinez (1) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Now we get into the players who actually have played third base extensively throughout their career, starting with Angel Martinez. Since being called up, Martinez has played promising in left field both on offense and defense.

While he hasn’t seen much time at third base this season, he’s another player who has that ability to be a plug and play candidate almost anywhere and adapt quickly.

Martinez has a .239 batting average with eleven home runs so far this season and has flashed his defensive abilities regularly in the outfield. There’s no question he could be one of the most viable options to see regular time at third base, which could play into his favor in the future.

Daniel Schneemann

May 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Daniel Schneemann (10) hits a single during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Now we talk about Daniel Schneemann, who is one of the Guardians’ two dynamic players who can be featured pretty much anywhere on the field. The other is Davis Fry, but Schneemann has been more consistent than Fry, especially to start the season.

While Schneemann could use a bump in some offensive statistics, he is electric defensively and would presumably pick up right where he left off if given an everyday role. He has a .229 batting average while slugging five home runs in 2026.

It’s not difficult to get behind a player like Schneemann, and if he plays well at third base, could strengthen his case further to be featured regularly wherever he’s needed.

Injuries are constant in baseball, so having a guy like Schneemann is a real luxury. Whether he’s needed in the outfield or infield, you can bet that Daniel Schneemann will be there when his name is called. But can he fill the massive shoes of Jose Ramirez?