Opinion: Optioning Daniel Schneemann To Triple-A Columbus Makes No Sense

Just a few months ago, Daniel Schneemann was one of Cleveland's most valuable bats.

Across the 2026 MLB season's first 25 games, the team-proclaimed "super utility" was slashing .321/.391/.465 for a near 1.0 OPS. He had posted 25 hits, seven doubles and four home runs, consistently stepping up in clutch moments to help get guys across the plate with 14 RBI.

But now, as July approaches it's conclusion, Schneemann is being sent down.

In a corresponding move with outfielder Angel Martinez being activated from the injured list, Schneemann was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

Cleveland #Guardians minor league transactions:



UTL Daniel Schneemann optioned to Columbus



LHP Will Dion optioned to Columbus



RHP Ryan Degges activated off the 7-day IL at Lake County — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) July 24, 2026

And while on the surface, it's easy to say such a move was because of his struggles over the last few months, there are countless others on the team that should've been moved off the big league roster before him.

Others Should Have Been Gone Before Schnee

Obviously, a roster move had to be made to free up space for Martínez, whose pop with a bat in hand makes him a no-brainer to see right back in the lineup on Friday.

But it is fair to question why Schneemann ended up being the odd man out.

Yes, since his scorching hot start he has cooled off, but he is hardly the only member of the Guardians who has struggled offensively over the last several weeks.

The first who comes to mind is Gabriel Arias, who, since returning from an early-season hamstring injury, has been all over the place.

Jul 21, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Gabriel Arias (13) fields a ball hit by Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Across the last 26 games, he is slashing .257/.295/.392 for an OPS of .687, all while smacking three home runs and contributing six RBI. While those numbers aren't awful, they are certainly not consistent enough to warrant a long leash by the front office, especially with little improvement being shown since he was called up for the first time back in 2022.

He also has way less defensive versatility, being able to play just shortstop and third base this season. With José Ramírez returning and Brayan Rocchio locking down shortstop, his role in the team has seemingly vanished.

Optioning him over Schneemann would have given the front office time to work out a new plan for him, but instead, they are seemingly trying to force him into new roles.

And if Arias was off the table, outfielder Petey Halpin could've been, too.

The 24-year-old native of San Mateo, Calif., has batted just .207 this season across 37 games and 88 total plate appearances. Of anyone who has been pushed to the big league this year, he has gotten the most limited reps, and while with more time he could potentially establish himself as a nice addition to the outfield, right now isn't a good time to test that. Cleveland has to chase the White Sox, not try out future plans.

Unlike Arias and Halpin, Schneemann brings value that extends well beyond the batter's box.

Daniel Schneemann was sent down today prior to the series against one of the leaders in the AL.



This only makes me question what the front office plans are for first base going forward. Not only does Fry not play defense, he doesn’t hit. Manzo can’t play defense and sometimes… — G-Men Man (@GMen_Man) July 24, 2026

No matter the outcome, even if the Guardians find wins, seeing Schneemann optioned to Triple-A doesn't sit right.

The 29-year-old plays such a critical role for the team on both sides of the game, and while he certainly has room to grow at the plate, he is far and away the most valuable defender on the roster.

Being able to place him in left field, right field, center field, second base, third base and shortstop provides the coaching staff with flexibility that many teams in the league couldn't even comprehend.

Eventually, he will return, but only time will tell just how costly a move like this will be for the Guardians.