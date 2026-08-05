Top Guardians Prospect Angel Genao Set To Make Major League Debut Against Mets

Angel Genao is set to make his MLB debut.

After a strugglesome Tuesday night performance against the New York Mets, where infielder Gabriel Arias had a tough showing at the plate and defensively, the organization decided it was time for a change.

On Wednesday, August 5, Arias was designated for assignment, with Genao being promoted to the major league roster to take his spot. He was then announced to be in Wednesday's starting lineup, batting ninth and playing third base.

"We're really excited that he's in-house here," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said prior to Wednesday's outing against the Mets. "It's an exciting time for him right now. It just kind of felt right with where Angel was. We felt like there's a real opportunity for him to get some playing time. He's gonna be playing third, short and second. He will be moving around the infield.

"There is going to be plenty of real opportunities to get quite a bit of playing time."

Fortunately, Genao's flexibility in the field puts him in a great spot to jump right in with this big-league roster, as Vogt mentioned.

Across six minor league seasons, the 22-year-old has played:



SS - 321 Times (2,742 Innings)

3B- 59 Times (518.2 Innings)

2B- 44 Times (373.1 Innings)#GuardsBall https://t.co/lr77iSDIVE — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) August 5, 2026

Across the last six campaigns of minor league action in Cleveland's farm system, he played shortstop 321 times for 2,742 total innings, third base 59 times for 518.2 innings and spent time at second base in 44 outings for 373.1 innings.

In the 2026 campaign, he has primarily spent time at short with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers; however, such versatility needed is something he likely expected when he was promoted.

At the plate, the 22-year-old has been a consistent force, complimenting his defense nicely.

Through time in Double-A and Triple-A, Genao has slashed .300/.401/.474 for an OPS of .875. He has smacked 20 doubles, one triple and 13 home runs, pushing 53 runs across the plate in the process. Keeping a keen eye, he has also drawn 60 walks to just 68 strikeouts.

With the Guardians searching for more reliability at the plate and fewer swings and misses, Genao's poise at the plate will be something they hope to see at the highest level of the game.

Over the coming days, he will likely see plenty of time on the diamond, especially considering Arias was designated for assignment and superstar third baseman José Ramírez is still recovering from left wrist inflammation.

The 33-year-old underwent hamate surgery back on July 22, before returning to the field relatively quickly. While he hadn't shown many signs of being in any pain, Ramírez has been day-to-day since coming out of the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline.

So for now, Genao will have some big shoes to fill when he trots out in front of the crowd at Progressive Field.