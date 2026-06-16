Guardians' Jose Ramirez Undergoes Successful Surgery on Hand Injury

The Cleveland Guardians will officially be without superstar third baseman José Ramírez for five to seven weeks.

On Tuesday, June 16, the organization confirmed that Ramírez underwent successful surgery of his left hamate bone and is on the road to recovery. Just a few days prior, during a 3-1 beating of the Detroit Tigers, the future Hall of Famer suffered the injury during a routine at-bat.

Initially, following the injury, manager Stephen Vogt said that the team was working through the next steps in the recovery process. Then, Sunday morning, Ramírez said that he underwent testing and that the Guardians' medical staff was evaluating what to do moving forward. At the time, he wasn't aware of any surgery.

In Tuesday's statement, the team shared: "Earlier today, Jose underwent a procedure to remove the hook of his fractured left hamate bone. The surgery was performed in Lehigh Valley, PA, by Dr. Thomas Graham, who was pleased with the results of the procedure."

He suffered such an injury to the other hand way back in the 2019 campaign, returning in just four weeks and immediately making an impact on the diamond. He ended up blasting a grand slam in his first at-bat since returning.

"He had a similar injury, I think, to his right hand a few years ago," Vogt said in a recent press conference. "He tried to go back out [on Saturday]. He knew the position we were in, grabbed his glove and said, 'Maybe I can still play defense,' but he couldn't squeeze his glove. Hosey wanted to get back out there to help us win that game. He just couldn't."

Throughout his entire time as a member of the Guardians, the 33-year-old has displayed a constant knack for fighting through injury. He has shown both durability and resilience, and while this hurdle may be tough to overcome, especially considering his age, it is fair to assume that he will be more toward the five-week window instead of the seven-week estimate.

While he is off the diamond, Cleveland will have to lean into it's other talents, including youngsters Chase DeLauter and Travis Bazzana, to fill his void.

At the third base spot specifically, Cleveland is expected to give time to Gabriel Arias, Daniel Schneemann and David Fry as each tries to get a better grasp of the position.

With little time to reset, rest and retool, the Guardians are set to take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, June 16, at 7:40 p.m. EST. Fortunately, the team will not face standout starter Jacob Misiorowski, which will benefit a banged-up squad.