Early Gabriel Arias Error Puts Guardians on Heels in Series Opener vs. Mets

Well, that's not the result the Cleveland Guardians were looking for.

Following a 2026 MLB Trade Deadline window that put the organization in a seemingly great spot, they returned to action and looked rough.

On Tuesday, August 4, the Guardians played host to the New York Mets from Progressive Field, beginning a three-game set. After nine innings, it would be the Mets coming out on top 6-2.

Unfortunately, after a promising first inning where the Guardians loaded the bases but didn't end up scoring, things fell apart in the second.

With two outs on the board, a ground ball was smacked the way of third baseman Gabriel Arias, who was filling in for the injured José Ramírez at the corner. Arias picked up the low dribbler, turned and attempted to throw the runner out at first, but ended up recording a throwing error.

The runner was safe, thus sparking a bit of a surge for the Mets, with another runner getting on the bags before Luis Torrens homered to give them a 3-0 edge.

"I think he was trying to keep the throw low," manager Stephen Vogt said postgame. "Just kind of misjudged how fast the runner was running and had to put something on it last second..."

Unfortunately, such an error from Arias gave the Mets early momentum, as they would go on to score runs in the third and fourth. That would put the Guardians behind, 5-1, heading into the back half of the outing.

Arias would end up sitting in a funk for the rest of the game, completing the night with an 0-for-4 mark at the plate with two strikeouts.

His next at-bat, he strikes out.



Rains boos from Progressive Field...#GuardsBall https://t.co/b6uvc0ZOb1 — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) August 4, 2026

For starter Joey Cantillo, his groove was quickly disrupted in that second frame, resulting in him giving up seven hits, five runs, two earned runs and two walks across five innings.

"It was kind of an interesting outing from Joey," Vogt said. "We extended the inning with an error, but then he didn't make pitches afterwards. I thought he threw the ball really well at times, but then pitches, a couple walks here and there..."

While the offense did try to battle back throughout the contest, scoring runs in the third and fifth innings, it wasn't enough to build something. They finished with seven hits and seven walks, with outfielder Jo Adell standing out in his debut.

He finished with a 2-for-4 performance with a run scored and a walk.

Jo Adell, acquired in a trade with the #Angels Monday, is starting in right field and batting second for the #Guardians vs. the #Mets tonight. He went from last place team to a contender. "As soon as I walked in here I could feel the intensity," he said. pic.twitter.com/HmIwjqOyoQ — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) August 4, 2026

Alongside Adell, rookie Chase DeLauter maintained his elite play as of late, going 1-for-2 with a run scored and three walks drawn.

The Guardians, hopeful to get things back on track as they now sit a game below .500, will return to the diamond Wednesday night at 6:40 p.m. EST against New York.