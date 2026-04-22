Turbulent First Inning Has Cleveland Guardians Swimming Upstream vs. Houston

Tanner Bibee's mid-day start began on a rough note, but he was able to right the ship.

However, the bats didn't get going in time to support him and the bullpen by the final out.

On Wednesday, April 22, the Cleveland Guardians played host to the Houston Astros, falling in the series finale, 2-0. While it was a relatively calm day between both sides, everything initially pointed to the fact that it wouldn't be like that at all.

In the top of the first inning, Astros leadoff man Carlos Correa doubled on a sharp smack to left field, getting him on the bags quickly. The very next batter, Yordan Alvarez, teed up a 77.2 mph curveball and sent it 422 feet into right field.

And to be completely honest, Bibee couldn't have given him an easier pitch to square up.

YORDAN HAS DONE IT AGAIN! Yordan Alvarez leads the majors with 11 home runs this season!



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/ZJXTxng4RC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 22, 2026

"The first two hitters in the game," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said about what the difference in the game was. "[Tanner Bibee] left a two-strike pitch up to Correa and left a curveball up to Alvarez. Outside of that, I thought Tanner was really good. They made him work. I thought he was landing the change-up to both lefties and righties. He's used both fastballs and all the breaking balls.

"I thought he pitched an excellent game. So, unfortunately, the first two hitters ended up being the difference in the game."

After Alvarez's knock, it seemed like the floodgates were going to be opened and Houston was going to take over.

However, Bibee's maturity and composure on the mound showed, with him staying in through six total innings. He ended up giving up no other runs, while allowing five hits and two walks, striking out three batters in the process.

His season ERA now comes in at 4.45 and WHIP at 1.45 through 30.1 innings.

As long as he can begin limiting the long ball, which has been a major struggle for him to start the year, Bibee will begin to be more reliable on the mound for the Guardians.

The positive thing is, though, that getting these concerns and issues out of the way this early in the season allows the coaching staff to make corrections as the season ticks by. After all, he did just sign a five-year, $48 million contract extension that keeps him with the club through 2029. He also has a club option in 2030.

Cleveland may have jumped a bit on the long-term investment in Bibee, but the front office obviously sees things in him that made them want to make him a club staple.

Now, he just has to start putting it all together and return to the form he showed in 2023 and 2024.

The Wrap

The Guardians' loss on Wednesday once again proved that the team cannot just rely on one side of the ball to perform. In total, the team recorded five hits and four walks, leaving nine on base by the end of the day.

Star rookie Chase DeLauter finished the game going 2-for-4 from the plate, while super utility Daniel Schneemann had a nice day at the plate with a hit and a walk.

The bullpen following Bibee was sharp, as a combination of Matt Festa, Hunter Gaddis and Erik Sabrowski combined to give up just one hit and one walk, striking out three. They did not give up a run.

"Tanner stopped the game after the first two hitters, and the bullpen picked up where he left off," Vogt said. "Our bullpen's been solid, so they gave us a chance to come back."

The Guardians are back in action on Friday, April 23, where they meet with the Toronto Blue Jays to begin a three-game road series.

"I thought we played good baseball. You know, I think... This series in particular could have gone either way," Vogt concluded. "Could have swept, but could have's don't count. So, we just gotta continue to work every day. I thought this was a very good home stand. We're excited for an off day. This 13-game stretch was long.

"These guys worked really hard and we're gonna enjoy this off day and get ready to go Friday night."