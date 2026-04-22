Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Fernando Tatis Jr., Yordan Alvarez, More)

A bunch of afternoon games highlight a loaded MLB slate on Wednesday, April 22, and it’s only right that we place a few home run props to start the day.

On Tuesday, Seattle Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh came through with a homer, hitting a +310 prop and sending us into Wednesday’s action on a high note.

Today, I’m eyeing Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez – who already has 10 homers in the 2026 season – to go deep against the Cleveland Guardians. He’s one of three players that bettors should target, as I’m fading multiple home-run prone starters.

Every day, the SI Betting team shares our favorite home run picks as a fun way to stay engaged in the long MLB season and potentially hit a long shot bet in the process.

I’m looking to make it two days in a row with a home run prop winner, so let’s dive into Wednesday’s picks!

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, April 22

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+371)

Alvarez has been one of the hottest players in MLB this season, hitting .330 with 10 homers and an insane 1.203 OPS.

He’s been even better over the last week, hitting .355 with four home runs over his last seven games. So, it’s shocking that he’s still north of +300 to hit a homer in this series finale with the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has righty Tanner Bibee on the mound in this matchup, and he’s given up four home runs in five starts, posting a 4.81 ERA. Last season, the right-hander allowed 27 home runs in 31 starts, so he’s certainly prone to giving up a long ball or two.

Alvarez has limited at-bats against Bibee in his career, but he comes into Wednesday’s matchup with a 1-for-3 line, doubling for his lone hit against him.

I think the Houston slugger has been too good to pass up at this price, especially since Cleveland’s bullpen (5.04 ERA in 2026) has given up 14 homers as well this season.

Austin Riley to Hit a Home Run (+417)

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley is hitting .231 with just three home runs in the 2026 campaign, but he has a favorable matchup on Wednesday against the division rival Washington Nationals.

Riley takes on right-hander Zack Littell, who has a 7.11 ERA this season, allowing seven home runs in four starts. This is a common trend with Littell, as he gave up 22 home runs in 29 starts in 2024 and 36 home runs in 32 starts in 2025.

So far in his career, Riley has crushed Littell, going 3-for-7 with a homer, a double and three runs batted in. He’s certainly worth a bet on Wednesday, and it’s worth noting that the Washington bullpen (5.51 ERA) has given up 22 homers in 2026.

Fernando Tatis Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+417)

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has not hit a home run this season, but what better place to hit his first than the homer-friendly Coors Field?

The Padres take on the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, and Tatis is north of 4/1 to go deep against Tomoyuki Sugano. This season, Sugano has a 3.92 ERA, but he’s allowed five home runs in four starts.

In 2025 with the Baltimore Orioles, Sugano gave up homers in bunches, allowing 33 (the most in the American League) in 30 starts. That’s a good sign for Tatis, who is starting to turn things around after a slow start.

The Padres star is hitting .333 over the last two weeks and .353 over the last week, picking up 14 hits over his last 12 games (11 starts).

While Tatis isn’t hitting for power at this point in the season, I think he’s trending in the right direction with his recent hot streak at the plate. Against a home-run prone start, Tatis is worth a dart throw on Wednesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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