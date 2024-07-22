Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher Is Perfect Trade Candidate For Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians' pitching dilemma seems to get more dire with each game. They need to add another starting pitcher to the rotation before the trade deadline passes.
Luckily for Cleveland, a new arm may have just hit the market as Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that the Cincinatti Reds are “willing to move players on expiring contracts.” One of the players he mentions is starter Frankie Montas who would be a great fit with the Guardians.
Montas was one of baseball’s most consistent starters during his time with the Oakland Athletics. Eventually, he was traded to the New York Yankees, but that tenure was not positive for either side.
Montas then signed a one-year deal with the Reds over the offseason to prove he still has what it takes to be a front-line starter.
The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.85 ERA, 5.04 FIP, and a 1.36 WHIP this season, which is well above his career averages.
While Montas may not have the same stuff as when he was in the prime of his career with the A’s, he has done something the Guardians desperately need out of their pitchers, which is getting deep into games. Montas has pitched 6.0 or more innings in eight of his 18 starts this season which would be a breath of fresh air for this rotation.
The bottom line is that the Guardians need to add another starter, maybe even two, to their rotation if they want to be a legitimate playoff contender.
It’s worth it for Cleveland to take a flyer on Montas and hope that their pitching department can tap into what made him so special in Oakland. Also, the Guardians don’t owe Montas anything after this season in case the partnership doesn't work out, and the price to trade for him may not be as high, considering he’s a rental.
There’s just more reasons then not for the Guardians to explore a Montas trade with the Reds.