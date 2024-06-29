Guardians Can't Wait Until Deadline To Make A Trade
Every time the Cleveland Guardians come up in trade rumors or reports, they’re linked to some starting pitcher. Acquiring another arm can’t be a maybe for the Guardians, it’s a must if they want to solidify themselves as true contenders in the American League.
Typically, most of the action and roster movement around baseball comes in the week and days leading up to the MLB trade deadline which is on July 30 this year.
It’s becoming clear that the Guardians can’t wait out the next four weeks until the deadline to make a big move. They must make a deal soon to help them maintain their lead in the American League Central.
Cleveland's starters currently rank 22nd in baseball in starter ERA at 4.42 and 25th in WHIP at 1.34.
Triston McKenzie has especially struggled over the last few weeks as he has an 8.26 ERA in his last seven starts and has given up 11 home runs in that stretch.
Stephen Vogt even touched on McKenzie’s health and said, “We’re not sure. Obviously, we’re putting our heads together and try to help him every day and he’s working and try and get it going too. But, we’ve got some things to figure out for sure.”
Logan Allen has also been inconsistent at times as his season ERA sits at 5.72 with a 1.55 WHIP.
Both pitchers can still be an important piece to the team’s future moving forward. Still, Cleveland can’t ignore their struggles over the last few months, especially when the Guardians have a window of contention that appears to be opening.
If the Guardians know they need another starter, now is the time to make that move while holding a 7.0-game lead in the division. The Minnesota Twins are still loaded with talent on their roster, and the Kansas City Royals have shown the ability to keep pace with some of baseball’s best teams.
Cleveland can’t wait for them to catch up before making a move for upgrades.