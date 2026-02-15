What Will Brennan's Departure Means for the Cleveland Guardians

It's a sad day for those who love prospects turned big-leaguers.

Following an illustrious minor league career, Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan never quite panned out with the major league roster. Following a 2025 campaign that was riddled by injuries, Brennan and the Guardians parted ways.

And on Sunday, Feb. 15, it was officially announced Brennan found a new team to join. He signed a one-year, major league contract with the San Francisco Giants.

So, what does this mean for the Guardians, and why did Brennan and Cleveland not reunite?

NEWS: The San Francisco Giants have signed OF Will Brennan, per @j_shusterman_ pic.twitter.com/H1qmI24cGp — SleeperGuardians (@SleeperGuards) February 15, 2026

The Guardians Moving On

This move shouldn't be terribly surprising on paper.

When evaluating the Guardians' roster heading into 2026, they don't have much room for questionable, aging outfielders. They still have one in Nolan Jones, who they made sure to lock down for at least one more season, but other than him, the rest of the group consists of young guys getting a chance to show their worth.

The Opening Day lineup is expected to see two of either prospects Chase DeLauter and George Valera, or the veteran Jones, sporting the outfield positions next to Steven Kwan in left field. They also have David Fry and CJ Kayfus, both of whom can spend time in the outfield.

The front office has talked all offseason about how they want to prioritize the prospects in 2026. If they had resigned Brennan, it would've contradicted that sentiment and instead crowded the position group.

Brennan was a simple case of injuries derailing any sort of comeback in Cleveland; as if he had been healthy in 2025, he could've earned another year with the club.

Brennan's Future

Getting a fresh start is always good for a player like Brennan.

Following a tough 2025 season where he just couldn't get back out onto the diamond, getting healthy and beginning with a new team should allow him to regain his confidence.

Back in 2024, he was one of the Guardians' better outfielders, recording a slashing line of .264/.309/.388 for an OPS of .697. Before dealing with other injury problems that season, he slashed .256/.314/.415, showing that when healthy, he was above-average in effectiveness at the plate.

Yes, his power was never really there, but he consistently found a way to impact games with clutch knocks and the ability to get on base. He very rarely struck out, as through over 350 plate appearances, he struck out just 48 times and walked 19.

If he's able to become the Giants' go-to pitch-eater and start to develop a bit more reliability in the power department, he has a chance to carve out a nice role for himself in MLB.

A perfect example of a fresh start paying off is Jones in Colorado, where he developed into one of the most productive hitters on the roster.

The focus shifts to Brennan, and whether he can turn a change of scenery into a resurgence rather than the beginning of a downward trend in his career.

For now, the Guardians will continue to look for the next Brennan-type story: a player who lights it up in the minors, draws eyes and earns a promotion. This time, though, the team will hope the player lasts a bit longer and ends up becoming a staple in the navy blue and red.