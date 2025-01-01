Guardians Clearly Uncertain About Crucial Position
The Cleveland Guardians haven't made a whole lot of additions to their lineup this offseason. In fact, outside of swapping Josh Naylor for Carlos Santana at first base, they haven't made any.
The Guardians not only traded Naylor, but also dealt second baseman Andres Gimenez, leaving a rather considerable hole up the middle.
The popular opinion is that top prospect Juan Brito will take over for Gimenez, but Cleveland's recent interest in a veteran infielder makes you wonder how comfortable the team really is rolling with Brito out of the gate.
The Guardians were apparently interested in Gleyber Torres, who ultimately signed with the Detroit Tigers in free agency. Obviously, they would have wanted Torres to play second base.
This indicates that Cleveland is clearly uncertain about what to do at the position, even if it may be leaning toward going with Brito or a committee approach that may also include players like Tyler Freeman, Daniel Schneemann and perhaps even Angel Martinez.
All of it really makes you wonder: what exactly is the plan here?
It's very evident that the Guardians traded Gimenez to save money. We know how Cleveland's front office operates by now. But did the Guardians jettison Gimenez in a cash-saving effort without having much of a concrete solution?
Brito could very well be the answer for Cleveland, but again, its interest in Torres signals that the club is not entirely confident with that arrangement.
There is still time for the Guardians to make a move to address second base, and the organization is known for making shrewd trades (such as flipping part of the Gimenez return to the Pittsburgh Pirates for pitcher Luis Ortiz).
But this offseason feels half-baked for Cleveland, which is certainly not what fans were wanting after just watching their team finish three wins shy of a World Series appearance.
Perhaps the Guardians really do have a justifiable scheme in place, but right now, it really does seem like Cleveland is floundering in its attempt to solve its problems.