Cleveland Guardians Could Pursue This Breakout Lefty NL Pitcher
Everyone and their goldfish knows that the Cleveland Guardians need starting pitching, and the recent chatter about the MLB completely overhauling starting pitching rules may prompt the Guardians to fully address the issue in the offseason.
Cleveland is not known to be an organization that spends a whole lot of money, but given how close the Guardians appear to be to perennially contending, they may make an exception this winter.
At least when it comes to acquiring some arms.
That's why Cleveland could represent a potential destination for New York Mets left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea, who can opt out of his deal after 2024.
Manaea signed a two-year, $28 million contract with the Mets last offseason, but the final year of the deal is a $13.5 million option. Given how Manaea is enjoying the best campaign of his career this season, he may choose to hit free agency.
The 32-year-old has gone 9-5 with a 3.48 ERA in 2024, allowing 108 hits while registering 138 strikeouts over 137 innings.
It marks the first time that Manaea has been a truly reliable starter since his final season with the Oakland Athletics in 2021, when he pitched to the tune of a 3.91 ERA across 32 starts.
Manaea has certainly shown significant potential in the past. He spent the first six years of his career with the Athletics and put together three strong seasons, but nothing like what he has been able to accomplish in New York this year.
The former first-round pick out of Valparaiso has also developed into a bit of a strikeout artist, averaging over a punchout per inning over his last four campaigns.
The Guardians could absolutely use Manaea in their rotation, especially because he is a lefty. Logan Allen was the only left-hander on Cleveland's starting pitching staff entering 2024, and he was sent down to the minors. The team did sign Matthew Boyd, but he has made just two starts thus far.
Not only that, but Shane Bieber—who has been sidelined since April due to Tommy John surgery—is also slated to test the open market, and the Guardians may feel that the risk of re-signing him is too high.
As a result, Cleveland may have to turn to other options in free agency, and Manaea—assuming he opts out of his deal—may be one of the best arms available.