WATCH: Guardians Score Pair Of Runs On Bizarre Little League Home Run
The MLB season may be long, but every game is an opportunity to see something new, different, and exciting.
That's exactly what happened at Progressive Field on Sunday afternoon.
The Cleveland Guardians got on the scoreboard first in their series finale against the Kansas City Royals, but their runs did come in a typical way.
Cleveland took the lead in the bottom of the second inning thanks to a Little League Home Run from Daniel Schneemann.
Jhonkensy Noel set up the inning with a lead-off single that got right past Bobby Witt Jr. while traveling 117.2 off the bat.
Cleveland's next two hitters struck out, but Schneemann made sure the Guardians took advantage of their lead-off man getting on.
The Guardians' starting second baseman got deep into the count and forced Cole Ragans to throw him a strike, and Schneemann didn't waste it.
He smoked a ball to deep left-center field, so Cleveland's third base coach Rouglas Odor decided to send Noel home, which is what set up the inside-the-park home run.
When trying to throw Noel out, Kansas City's shortstop overthrew the ball, allowing Schneemann to round third and slide into home plate safely.
When Schneemann finally stood up after catching his breath, Noel gave him a huge hug, and everyone in the Guardians dugout was waiting to congratulate him.
It may not have been a normal two-run homer, but it doesn't matter how they're scored. All the runs count the same
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Takeaways From Guardians Series-Clinching Win vs. Royals
MORE: Guardians Starting Pitcher Sets New Career High In Dominant Outing
MORE: Analyst Identifies A Major Concern for The Cleveland Guardians
MORE: Guardians Dynamic Player Leaves Strong Impression On Lineup
MORE: One Critical Reason to be Hopeful About Guardians' Floundering Hitter