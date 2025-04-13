Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Skipper Discusses Emmanuel Clase's Recent Struggles

What does the Cleveland Guardians' closer need to do to get back on track?

Tommy Wild

Apr 8, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Cleveland Guardians fans have gotten used to Emmanuel Clase being one of MLB's most clutch and dominant pitchers.

Unfortunately, Cleveland's closer just hasn't looked like that same player through the first two weeks of the season.

Clase has pitched in seven games and has already given up seven hits and six earned runs (7.71 ERA and 2.14 WHIP).

Clase's velocity is still strong and his mechanics look to be the same.

So, what's happening with the All-Star reliever?

Stephen Vogt spoke about Clase's struggles after the Guardians' win on Saturday night and what he believes Cleveland's closer needs to do to get back on track.

"Just pitches over the middle. He's just missing over the middle right now," Vogt said.

"It's too early to tell. I know Emmanuel just needs to get his confidence back. He needs to go out there, know that's he's the best pitcher on the planet and go right after these guys with his best stuff. Right now, he's getting hit a little bit."

Clase's Baseball Savant page backs up Vogt's observations. The flamethrower's cutter clearly isn't moving the same as it has in the past, which is leaving his pitches right in the center of the zone.

Clase had one of the most dominant performances by a closer during the 2024 season. He only gave up five earned runs all season.

It was going to be impossible to repeat those historically good stats, but the lack of production the Guardians have gotten from Clase is definitely becoming a concern.

Hopefully, as Vogt said, Clase can regain his confidence and attack the zone, and the results will follow.

