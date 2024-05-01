Guardians May Need To Rethink Carlos Carrasco’s Role
This is a tough one to write.
On one hand, Carlos Carrasco is a fan favorite in the city of Cleveland and always will be. He’s one of the most likable people in the game of baseball and that won’t change no matter how he performs on the field.
However, reality is sinking in for Cookie and the Guardians regaurding where the 37-year-old stands in his career.
Carrasco is currently in the Guardians’ rotation mainly out of necessity. Injuries have rocked the pitching staff and at some point, they are just looking for someone with experience who can provide innings.
Cleveland has proven through the first month of the season that they are a real contender to win the AL Central. But as painful as it is to say, they’re only hurting those chances with Carrasco in the rotation.
His latest outing against the Houston Astros was hard to watch. Carrasco lasted just 4.0 innings, gave up eight earned runs (two homers), six hits, and only struck out three batters. That brings his season ERA up to 6.59 in six starts.
It’s not even just that Carracso is giving up runs, he’s failing to get deep into games which should be a starter’s number one priority. Plus, his command has taken a real hit this season. Out of the 490 pitches Carrasco has thrown this year, only 303 have been strikes.
It may be time for the Guardians to rethink Carrasco’s role. There still could be a spot for him in the bullpen as a long reliever, but it’s just not working out as a starter.
With all this being said, the Guardians still need someone to slot into the rotation if Carrasco were to be moved out of his currency position.
One option could be Xzavion Curry who is currently at Triple-A Columbus. Curry started a handful of games for the Guardians last year and provided Cleveland with 5.0 solid innings in a start against the Red Sox in the middle of April before being optioned back down.
Cleveland may not have a ton of options with their pitching staff. But this seems like an adjustment that needs to be made.