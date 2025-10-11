Cleveland Guardians mock trade for Red Sox Star outfielder
The Cleveland Guardians need a centerfielder this offseason. The Boston Red Sox need to acquire starting pitching and a first baseman. The Guardians boasted a ridiculous six man rotation in September and are set to likely add Ben Lively and John Means from injury.
Boston’s face of the future, Roman Anthony, will lock up one of their three outfield spots for the next decade. Red Sox top prospect Kristian Campbell was awarded an 8yr/$60M contract extension last April and figures to play the outfield next year.
Between Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and Jhostynxon Garcia, the Red Sox should feel comfortable allotting the remaining outfield at bats. Assuming the Red Sox cannot find a suitor for Masa Yoshida’s massive contract, Jarren Duran figures to be the odd-man out with a one-year $8M club option remaining on his deal.
Duran hit .256 with 16 home runs and 84 RBIs with a .774 OPS in 2025. Duran is a slightly below average center fielder and struggles against left handed pitching, but his strong contact skills and savvy baserunning make him a perfect match for Guards Ball.
Since the start of 2023, Duran has played 419 games, holds an .810 OPS, and 120 WRC+. Translation? Duran is durable and legit. The California native is also a clubhouse leader in Boston, which means he would likely fit in chemistry-wise in Cleveland.
With Tristan Casas at best being a question mark for the Red Sox, it would make sense for CJ Kayfus to headline a trade package for Duran. Kayfus posted a .707 OPS after getting called to the bigs and projects to be a fairly solid first baseman with 20+ homer power.
The only hold up on Cleveland’s side may be the organization’s lack of belief in Kyle Manzardo’s defense. If Manzardo can play a passable first base, the organization could play Duran in center, push Chase DeLauter to right field, and let George Valera DH. Ralphy Velazquez’s strong 2025 may have expedited his timeline to Cleveland, which would create an even larger logjam at first/DH if Kayfus is not moved.
The Red Sox are in desperate need of starting pitching, and Logan Allen will likely be the odd man out of the Guardians’ rotation. Allen’s 2025 was much closer to his 2023 than 2024, which is a good sign for the young southpaw. Allen, who has taken shape as a back half starter, would be a valuable second piece in addition to Kayfus.
The Guardians and Red Sox are both looking to stick around in the postseason longer next season, and they may have to use each other to get there.