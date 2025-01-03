Guardians Could Be Poised to Make Major Additions
The Cleveland Guardians have been awfully quiet in MLB free agency. They've made two significant moves, re-signing pitcher Shane Bieber and adding first baseman Carlos Santana to replace Josh Naylor, who they traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
But could the Guardians be in position to make some more moves?
Cleveland isn't a free-spending franchise. We know this. The Guardians ranked 23rd in payroll this past season, and the reason they just traded Naylor and second baseman Andres Gimenez was for cost-cutting measures.
However, the deeper we get into free agency, the more likely it becomes that Cleveland could surprise some people and make a big addition or two.
The money on the open market is drying up, leaving some of the more significant names available out in the cold. Don't take this to mean that the Guardians are going to be able to bag someone like Pete Alonso, because that probably isn't happening. But there are some other players Cleveland may be able to snatch up on affordable deals.
There are still plenty of solid hitters and arms available, and the Guardians still need to fill gaps in each of those departments.
Cleveland could stand to bring in at least one more bat, and its starting rotation remains a massive question mark even after the acquisition of Luis Ortiz.
The good news is that the prices of the remaining free agents are dropping, which could allow the Guardians to swoop in and land a couple of guys on one-year contracts (or at least manageable deals).
Jurickson Profar, Randal Grichuk and Jesse Winker are a few names to monitor as far as hitters are concerned, and a plethora of pitching options are on the table.
No one should get their hopes up on Cleveland wheeling and dealing. That isn't the organization's modus operandi, after all.
But there is no question that the Guardians are better positioned to sign free agents now than they were three weeks ago, and they should absolutely take advantage of the opportunity.