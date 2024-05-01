Opinion: Guardians Shortstop Battle Is Alive And Well
One of the biggest storylines of spring training was the “battle” for the Cleveland Guardians’ starting shortstop position.
Brayan Rochhio and Gabriel Arias were the two leading candidates to win the position and that ultimately went to Rocchio who’s been Cleveland’s starting shortstop for the majority of games.
Here we are, a month into the season, and questions still remain on who is the right player to be starting at short on a daily basis. Rocchio has shown flashes of potential, but his overall numbers on offense are growing concerning while Arias is thriving.
It’s not outlandish to think this competition isn't finished as each player gets more major league looks.
Brayan Rocchio
Rocchio has appeared in 25 games (79 at-bats) so far this season. In those appearances, he owns a slash line of .215/.292/.304 and a .596 OPS. This includes seven doubles and four RBI.
One of the shortstop’s biggest strengths in the minors was his contact. However, that has not translated to the big leagues. Rocchio currently has struck out 17 times compared to his eight walks.
There’s more to be desired from Rocchio at the plate and there very well could still be a solid major-league hitter there. The only question now is how long will the Guardians allow him to prove himself when other middle infielders are thriving around him.
Gabriel Arias
Arias’ strengths include his power at the plate and incredible arm strength. The biggest thing holding him back from taking over as the full-time shortstop was his concerningly high strikeout rate and struggles against left-handed pitching.
The punchouts remain high in 2024 with a 25% strikeout rate. However, it is an improvement from his 32.8% from just a season ago.
The most encouraging part of his development has been his success against lefties. In 2023, Arias had a batting average of .083 and a strikeout rate of 50%. But in his 17 at-bats against Southpaws in 2024, he’s posted a batting average of .412 and a punch-out rate of just 29%.
He’s making necessary adjustments and they’re showing positive in-game results.
The Defensive Factor
Shortstop is arguably the most important defensive position on the field, so how well a player can handle that position also remains a question.
Rocchio has been fine at short in terms of defense. He’s made some difficult plays look easy, but has also made costly errors on routine ones too, while playing himself in the 18th percentile in OAA. Arias on the other hand is a Gold Glove-caliber defender with his arm strength. Plus, his ability to shift all throughout the field is a massive positive for the team.
It remains to be seen whether or not the Guardians decide to make a change at shortstop. But it certainly is something to keep an eye on as the season moves on.