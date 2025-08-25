Cleveland Guardians Should Consider Bringing Back This Power Bat
The Cleveland Guardians are desperate to get offense from anywhere in their lineup.
Over their latest road trip, where they went 1-5, the Guardians posted a .174/.226/.256 slash line and just a wRC+ of 32 as a team. The season is starting to slip away from Cleveland, and if they want to get back in the playoff hunt during September, the team needs a spark in the lineup.
When the season was on the line during the 2024 postseason, Jhonkensy Noel provided one of the most memorable home runs in recent franchise history.
Noel had a fantastic opportunity to prove that he could be a long-term answer to Cleveland’s outfield woes, but he recorded just a .377 OPS in 107 at-bats before being optioned back to Triple-A on June 8.
However, the power-hitter has gotten his season back on track in the minors, which could warrant a call-up sometime soon.
Since Noel was optioned, he’s slashed .265/.335/.502 with an OPS of .837, including 12 home runs and 14 doubles. The strikeout rate is still high, sitting at 27.1 percent, but that’s simply going to be a byproduct of a player of Noel’s skillset.
Noel has been a hot and cold hitter throughout his entire professional career. When he’s swinging a hot bat, he can be one of the biggest threats in a lineup, but he struggles a lot when he’s chasing pitches.
That’s why right now might be the best time to give Noel another MLB opportunity.
Over the last two weeks, Noel has had one of the most productive stretches of the season, posting a .901 OPS and a wRC+ of 133. He’s in the middle of a successful run. It'd be nice to see if Noel can carry some of that success into the big leagues.
Again, Noel’s first big-league stint didn’t go great this season. That said, neither did Brayan Rocchio's start to the year.
The Guardians optioned the infielder to Triple-A only to “reset” and rediscover his swing. Now, Rocchio has been one of Cleveland’s best bats since his recall over a month ago.
So, it’s more than possible to turn a season around and maybe Noel can follow a similar narrative.
The Guardians still have major question marks in the outfield, and if the offense doesn’t re-ignite soon, Cleveland’s playoff hopes could be over well before September is finished.
There’s no harm in finding out if Noel can be part of the solution to both of those dilemmas.
