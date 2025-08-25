Guardians Newest Pitching Prospect Shines In Organization Debut
Whether he likes it or not, Khal Stephen will always be connected to Shane Bieber since the two were swapped for one another at the 2024 trade deadline.
Bieber looked like his vintage self in his first appearance with the Toronto Blue Jays last Friday, and then on Sunday, it was Stephen’s turn to show the potential he has to be a high-impact pitcher in a rotation.
The Cleveland Guardians’ newest pitching prospect was dealing with a shoulder injury when the trade occurred, but Stephen finally made his organizational debut over the weekend with the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A).
Stephen only threw 38 pitches as he regains some of his stamina following the injury, but he looks phenomenal with each ball he threw. The right-hander pitched 3.0 innings, gave up two hits, didn’t allow a run, struck out two batters, and didn’t issue a walk.
One of the most encouraging parts of this start was the command that Stephen presented on the mound. Of those 38 pitches he threw, 68 percent of them landed as strikes.
Even though Stephen missed a few weeks with the shoulder injury, he’s still made plenty of progress during the 2025 minor league season.
The 2024 draft pick started the year at Toronto’s Florida complex (equivalent to the Arizona Complex the Guardians have), but quickly worked his way up to High-A, where he made nine starts before the Blue Jays promoted him to Double-A. He made one start at that level before the trade to Cleveland.
Based on this progression, it’s no wonder the Guardians still had an interest in Stephen after they heavily scouted him heading into last year’s draft.
There’s still a long way to go before Stephen is an option for Cleveland’s rotation. At best, the 22-year-old may be banging on the door for a promotion in the late-summer months of 2026.
However, in just one start, Stephen showed why the Guardians were willing to part with a former Cy Young winner and face of the franchise to acquire him. He has elite command, a true six-pitch mix, and incredible extensions, which are all things the Guardians look for in their pitching prospects.
Stephen has only made one start with Cleveland’s organization, but all of the underlying metrics point to him being an important piece to the Guardians’ future.
