Now Is A Perfect Time for Guardians To Call Up Former Top Prospect
Following the end of the 2024 season, the Cleveland Guardians had a clear void that needed to be addressed: the lack of outfield offense.
However, the front office didn’t bring in anybody outside of the organization to help that cause. Chase DeLauter and Juan Brito were options, but they have each missed significant time with injuries.
However, there still is one prospect playing at Triple-A who could be ready for the big leagues, and now is the perfect time to give him that opportunity.
The Guardians Should Give George Valera An MLB Opportunity
Looking back to 2022, George Valera was the top prospect in Cleveland’s organization. He graded out as a power bat with incredible potential who could be a high-impact player in the middle of an MLB lineup.
However, multiple injuries, including wrist surgery and a major knee injury, and some concerns with his swing-and-miss rate hindered Valera from ever reaching the majors. In fact, the Guardians designated him for assignment last November to make room on the 40-man roster.
Thankfully, Cleveland was able to re-sign Valera to a minor-league deal, and he’s finally back to playing affiliate ball after rehabbing from last year’s knee injury.
Valera has played in 24 games at Triple-A this season, and is hitting .346/.421/.606 with an OPS of .919. He even hit for the cycle despite the Clippers’ loss on Friday night.
With those injuries behind him, Valera is showing why he was considered the best prospect in the organization not too long ago.
That brings us to Cleveland’s current outfield situation.
The Guardians' outfield has struggled at the plate this season. Even All-Star Steven Kwan has faced some rough patches, and Cleveland’s center field and right field platoon has been one of the worst in MLB this season. Between these two positions, the Guardians have recorded a wRC+ of 62, the lowest of any team in baseball.
Something has to change if the Guardians, which is where Valera entered the conversation.
Clearly, the 24-year-old is playing some of the best baseball of his professional career, and Cleveland needs more offensive output from their outfield. Even if Valera struggles, it’s hard to imagine him being a significant downgrade for the Guardians.
Plus, as Guardians Perspective on X pointed out, unless Valera is added to the 40-man roster, he can become a free agent again this offseason, and Cleveland could risk losing him.
Now is the perfect time to give the former top prospect his first MLB debut.
