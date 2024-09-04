Cleveland Guardians Should Ensure This Player Is In The Lineup Every Game
There should be no hesitation in making Cleveland Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo an everyday player for the remainder of 2024.
Since rejoining the major-league club three days ago, Manzardo has served as the designated hitter. During that time, he has been on a tear. Of his 11 plate appearances, he’s reached safely six times, including two home runs.
To be considered an everyday player after three games is a stretch for anyone. However, the reasoning goes further than Manzardo’s return to the bigs and requires a deeper dive into his performances before the beginning of the month.
The Guardians acquired the highly-touted prospect during the 2023 season in a deadline deal with the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Aaron Civale. One of the main reasons for Manzardo's inclusion in the trade was a dip in production in the 2023 campaign. Cleveland hoped the young talent would get back on track and return to his prime self.
The 24-year-old got sent down to Columbus after a disappointing start to his 2024 campaign.
Then, in August, the left-handed bat found his stroke. In 25 games, he posted an average of .247, launching six home runs and drawing 18 walks.
The Guardians rank eighth of the 12 teams currently in the postseason picture when it comes to hitting the long ball after the All-Star break. Given his recent success, the call-up could provide a boost to the team’s home run totals.
Not to mention, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt already said the plan is for Manzardo to primarily DH while in the lineup. The competition for that spot is far from fierce. David Fry has logged the most at-bats from the position and has hit .179 over the last 30 days.
To see what a young bat is capable of, he must be able to get consistent reps. So, there should be no reason to take Manzardo out of the lineup moving forward.