Guardians Should Make This Lineup Adjustment In ALCS Game 4 vs. Yankees
The Cleveland Guardians' offense has gone through phases where it has looked unstoppable and stages where it has looked lost at the plate. So far, against the New York Yankees in the ALCS, it has struggled to get that big hit to help it score runs and advance in the series.
With right-hander pitcher Clark Schmidt on the mound for Game 3, Cleveland should roll out a lineup that looks like this:
Steven Kwan - LF
Brayan Rocchio - SS
Jose Ramirez Ramirez - 3B
Kyle Manzardo (or David Fry) - DH
Josh Naylor - 1B
Lane Thomas - RF
Andres Gimenez - 2B
Will Brennan - RF
B Naylor - C
The obvious change here is moving Rocchio way up in the lineup and letting him hit second in the order behind Kwan. Cleveland's offense is getting desperate. It needs someone to step up, and their hottest hitters must get the most at-bats. Right now, that hottest hitter is Rocchio.
Rocchio has been phenomenal this postseason and is hitting .435 (10-for-23) with an OPS of 1.132 in the Guardians' seven playoff games. Moving him up in the lineup would provide
This move would obviously push the designating hitter duo of Kyle Manzardo and David Fry slightly back in the order. However, having them hit second may actually be more beneficial.
Fry has been one of the Guardian's better hitters in the playoffs, and Manzardo has put up some competitive at-bats in a limited role. Having either of them hit clean-up would allow the Kwan, Rocchio, and Ramirez trio to get on base and then let Fry or Manzardo drive them in.
The bottom line is that if Cleveland doesn't win on Thursday, they'll face elimination over the weekend. The current lineup makeup has struggled to hit with runners in scoring position, and it may be time for Stephen Vogt to shake things up.