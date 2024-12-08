Guardians Should Seek Trade For Chicago Cubs Outfielder
The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago Cubs have already made one trade this offseason. Why not get back on the phone and pull off one more before spring training begins?
A recent report from Joel Sherman of the New York Post revealed that Chicago could look into trading Seiya Suzuki this offseason. If the Cubs are shopping him, the Guardians should be one of the teams actively putting together packages for him.
Suzuki finished the 2024 regular season with a slash line of .283/.366/.482 and an OPS of .848. These numbers include 21 home runs, 27 doubles, and 73 RBI.
This is exactly the type of production the Guardians should search for to add to their lineup. Plus, Suzuki has relatively even numbers against both right-handed and left-handed pitchers, so Stephen Vogt could feel comfortable having the lineup every day.
Also, Suzuki is a a right-handed hitter and could offer some much needed balance to Cleveland's lefty dominated lineup.
One possible concern with Suzuki is that he's not a great defender. He ranked in the 20th percentile with negative three outs above average and the 30th percentile in fielding run value.
However, the positives absolutely outweigh the negatives in this situation.
Both teams have clear needs that must be addressed this offseason.
The Guardians desperately need outfield help, especially if they go through trading Lane Thomas this winter. On the other hand, the Cubs need more arms in their bullpen, and Cleveland has plenty to spare.
Yes, the Guardians may have to give up one of their better bullpen arms to get a deal done, but sometimes, you have to give up proven major league players to acquire big league talent.