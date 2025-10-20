Could the Cleveland Guardians reunite with Shane Bieber after ALCS Game 7?
Former Guardians ace Shane Bieber will lead the Toronto Blue Jays in one of their biggest games in franchise history Monday night in Game 7 of the ALCS.
With the chance for Toronto to punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since their championship season in 1993, Bieber will look to punch his own ticket to remain with the Blue Jays next season, or enter free agency based on his outing against Seattle tonight.
Bieber was dealt to Toronto from Cleveland over the summer while he continued to rehab from his Tommy John surgery.
Bieber had signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Guardians back in January that included a $16 million player option in 2026.
Ultimately, Bieber has his choice of staying with Toronto if he chooses to, especially if he’s able to propel his team to a World Series berth. His contract also includes the option for a $4 million buyout if he decides to leave and become a free agent again.
Bieber had this to say back in January in an interview with Chris Rose regarding Cleveland and free agency:
“That’s kind of how free agency can go. If there’s something that works for you on the table, you’ve got to go out there, make it happen, and take it. Without giving away too many details, it was…yeah, it was looking kind of bleak, and I’m very happy to get something done and to be returning.”
If Bieber decides to leave in free agency, the Cleveland Guardians could potentially look to bring their former ace back to their team to give their starting rotation some form of comfortability next season as they look to return to title contention, even with the potential departure of pitching coach Carl Willis.
After making his way to the Blue Jays, Bieber was able to debut with the team in August, and since then had posted a 3.57 ERA over the course of the past two months.
In the postseason, Bieber has put up a 4.15 ERA, striking out 10 batters while only giving up one home run. While he hasn’t returned to his Cy Young form seen in Cleveland, it seems he’s found his footing again, giving Toronto a great chance to contend for a World Series title this season.
At age 30, the question remains where Bieber’s head lies regarding his future outlook at this point in his career. If he helps Toronto win tonight, the chances he returns next season increase significantly, while a loss could impact his decision to remain with the ballclub.
Bieber could look for more money elsewhere, or perhaps he sees himself remaining a Toronto Blue Jay going into next season; the ball is in his court.
The conversations surrounding this decision could ramp up depending on tonight's outcome in Toronto’s massive game seven of the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners.