Does A Carlos Santana, Cleveland Guardians Reunion Make Sense?
The offseason is here, and the hot stove is officially heating up, with free agents eligible to sign where they please. This can't be a winter where the Cleveland Guardians watch all of the action from the sidelines.
Even one or two small moves could help fortify Cleveland's roster in the areas it needs reinforcement in the most. One spot the Guardians may need some reinforcement in next season is at first base.
A potential free agent option is Carlos Santana, who is a familiar face for the Cleveland organization.
Santana may now be 38, but he's still playing at a high level both on offense and defense. He hit .238/.328/.749 with a 109 OPS+, including 23 home runs and 71 RBI during the 2024 season, and won his first Gold Glove at first base.
Santana will always be a fan favorite in Cleveland, but is there truly a spot for him on the Guardians' roster? Does a reunion make sense for each side?
The answer to that question was likely vastly different when the season first ended. However, a lot has happened in the last two weeks, which could make a homecoming make slightly more sense.
Kyle Manzardo will be in the mix next season, either at first base or DH, but here are some questions after that.
The Guardians announced on Monday afternoon that David Fry, who played 20 games at first base and 51 at designated hitter last season, would miss at least the first part of the 2025 season and won't be able to play in the field until 2026 after undergoing UCL surgery.
Then there is Josh Naylor, who currently has one year of team control left on his contract. While Chris Antonetti said he is an "anchor" to their offense, some outlets have pointed to the All-Star as a potential trade candidate this offseason.
The Guardians defenitily need to make up for the offense lost with Fry's injury, and the best way to do that is through a first basemen, designted hitter, or an outfielder. Which Santana plays two of those positions.
However, Santana played 150 games in 2024 and 146 in 2023, is fresh off a Gold Glove award, and had a productive year at the plate. He likely still wants to be an everyday player, which Cleveland can't guarantee him right now, even with Fry's injury.
Right now, there likely wouldn't be enough play time for Santana in Cleveland to warrant a return. But If the Guardians do end up moving Naylor at some point this offseason, then signing Santana to a one-year deal for 2025 would be a nice depth piece and veteran presence on their bench.
Not to mention, it'd be a pretty cool story to have Santana spend one more year with the same organization where he made his big league debut.
Cleveland acquired Santana in 2005 for Casey Blake. He made his debut in 2010 and played the first seven seasons of his big league career in Cleveland. He was a key member of the historic 2016 and 17 rosters.
After Santana's time in Cleveland, he played for the Philadelphia Phillies, back to Cleveland, the Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburg Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers, and Minnesota Twins.
Time will tell which team he adds to that list next.