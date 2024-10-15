Guardians ALCS Game 2 Starter Snubbed of Gold Glove Nomination
So much is happening in MLB right now!
Both Championship Series are in full swing, and we are already getting a sneak preview of some of the regular season awards that will be handed out once the playoffs end. One of the accolades is the Gold Gloves given out to the best defenders in the game.
The finalists for the Gold Gloves Awards were revealed on Tuesday afternoon, and the Cleveland Guardians have four players in the mix: Jose Ramirez, Andres Gimenez, Steven Kwan, and Brayan Rocchio.
One player who is surprisingly not a finalist is Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee. Not only does Bibee have a strong case to be one of the three contenders for the award, but he also has a strong case to be deserving of winning the whole thing.
The pitchers that are finalists for the award are Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans of the Kansas City Royals and Griffin Canning of the Los Angeles Angels. Each of these players is a solid defender in their own right, but Bibee is just as good, if not better.
Let's start with a fairly significant stat when determining a play's value on defense. That's a player's DRS (defensive runs saved). Bibee was tied with Jake Irvin, who had the most total runs saved this season, with six. That's more than Lugo (five), Canning (five), and Ragans (three).
Sure, some point to Bibee's SDI rating (which accounts for 25 percent of the selection process) as a reason he wasn't a finalist. Cleveland's starter has an index of 2.0, while the other finalists rank better. However, we can't look at this solely because Chris Flexen, who was tied with Lugo for the highest in the AL, wasn't a finalist either.
Most of the selection process (75 percent) comes down to a pool of managers, coaches, and players from across the big leagues. So, all of the stats
Bible had an incredible defense season, and it's just dissipating he's not getting the recognition he deserves.