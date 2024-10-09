Pressure Will Be On Guardians' Bats In ALDS Game 3
The Cleveland Guardians couldn't have written a better script for the start of the ALDS. They scored five runs in the first inning of Game 1 before the Detroit Tigers even recorded an out. The offense looked like it had suffered no setbacks with the five-day break in their bye from the Wild Card round.
No one in Cleveland could have predicted that there would be serious questions about the offense just a few innings later and heading into Wednesday. But that's where we're at, and there will definitely be pressure on the Guardians' bats heading into Game 3.
Ever since Cleveland's five-run explosion against Tigers' Tyler Holton, the offense has essentially disappeared for the Guardians.
In the next seven innings of Game 1 and all nine innings of Game 2, the Guardians recorded only five hits and two runs. Those runs were courtesy of a David Fry RBI double in the sixth inning of Game 1. This was also after after Reese Olsson came into the game in relief of Holton and shut down Cleveland's lineup.
The offensive struggles didn't stop there, though. The Guardians were also just two batters over the minimum in game 2 as Tarik Skubal pitched the best start of his career.
Through the first two games, Steven Kwan and Josh Naylor are 2-for-7, Jose Ramirez is 1-for-6, and Andres Gimenez has yet to record a hit. The Guardians need their stars to be stars.
Cleveland's inconsistent offense has been a storyline since the team returned from the All-Star Break, but they can't let it define them in the playoffs. There have been times when they've struggled to get a hit and other times when it feels like they can miss the ball.
The Guardians can't afford to go another game with minimal offense. The bats need to do their job against Detroit's relievers, or Cleveland could face elimination on Thursday.