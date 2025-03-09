Standout Performers From Guardians Spring Training So Far
At this point, the Cleveland Guardians have played enough Cactus League games for trends and narratives to start forming.
While it's important not to read too much into spring training numbers, a few Guardians are standing out with consistently solid performances.
Let's take a look at some of those players.
Brayan Rocchio
Brayan Rocchio had a tremendous 2024 postseason, but the big question was whether he could carry that over to 2025.
Rocchio has looked like that same player at the plate, recording a slash line of .450/.476/.650 in 20 at-bats in Cactus League play.
One of the most encouraging parts of these stats is that the shortstop has flashed a decent amount of power, tallying four doubles and recording an OPS of 1.126.
How Rocchio starts the regular season will be the ultimate answer to that unknown, but so far, he's proving last year's playoffs might not have been a fluke.
Kyle Manzardo
Kyle Manzardo is under a lot of pressure to be a stable bat in Cleveland's lineup, especially after the Guardians traded Josh Naylor over the offseason.
Manzardo has been swinging one of the hottest bats during Cactus League play and has been a positive standout in spring training.
The 24-year-old is hitting .409/.458/.773 with an OPS of 1.231. Manzardo has also hit two doubles and two homers, proving he can provide some power to Cleveland's lineup.
Manzardo is setting himself to have a big season with the Guardians.
Gavin Williams
Let's round out this list with the most impressive pitcher taking the mound in Cleveland's camp.
A healthy Gavin Williams has certainly looked like the player he had the potential to be when he was one of the top prospects in Cleveland's organization just a few years ago.
Williams has struck out nine batters in two starts (4.1 innings pitched) and only issued one walk. However, the most encouraging part of his appearances has been his fastball velocity, which is sitting in the high 90s.
It's a small sample size, but there's a lot to be excited about with Williams.
