Cleveland Guardians Make First Roster Moves of Spring Training
The Cleveland Guardians make their first series of roster moves on Saturday morning as they get deeper into Cactus League play.
None of the moves came as a shock, but they were still moves that had to be a made none the less.
Here's a brief overview of the transactions the team made.
Franco Aleman - Optioned To Triple-A Columbus
The Guardians used one of their options on Franco Aleman, sending him to Triple-A Columbus.
Aleman could've been an option in Cleveland's bullpen for Opening Day. However, he underwent hernia surgery that will delay the start of his 2025 season.
Nic Enright - Optioned To Triple-A Columbus
The second pitcher the Guardians optioned to Triple-A was Nic Enright.
Enright was added to the 40-man roster last fall, but he has yet to throw a pitch this spring due to a lat strain. He is likely to start the 2025 season on the injured list.
Daniel Espino - Optioned To Triple-A Columbus
Daniel Espino might have the most potential out of any pitcher in Cleveland's farm system. However, he can't stay healthy.
He underwent shoulder surgery last March and has pitched in a game in over a year. Still, the organization doesn't want to let him go.
Chase DeLauter - Reassigned To Minor League Camp
Chase DeLauter won't be starting his season at the MLB level. He also won't be starting his season on time after undergoing a procedure to heal a sports hernia.
With the recent injury news, DeLauter has been reassigned to Cleveland's Minor League camp.
George Valera - Reassigned To Minor League Camp
It's a similar story for George Valera, who hasn't played in a Cactus League game this season due to rehabbing from an injury.
As the outfielder continues to get healthy, the Guardians have reassigned him to their Minor League camp.
