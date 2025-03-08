Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Make First Roster Moves of Spring Training

The Cleveland Guardians option multiple players to Triple-A Columbus and reassign a pair of outfielders to their Minor League camp.

Tommy Wild

Jun 30, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians ball bag sits in the dugout prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Jun 30, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians ball bag sits in the dugout prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Guardians make their first series of roster moves on Saturday morning as they get deeper into Cactus League play.

None of the moves came as a shock, but they were still moves that had to be a made none the less.

Here's a brief overview of the transactions the team made.

Franco Aleman - Optioned To Triple-A Columbus

The Guardians used one of their options on Franco Aleman, sending him to Triple-A Columbus.

Aleman could've been an option in Cleveland's bullpen for Opening Day. However, he underwent hernia surgery that will delay the start of his 2025 season.

Nic Enright - Optioned To Triple-A Columbus

The second pitcher the Guardians optioned to Triple-A was Nic Enright.

Enright was added to the 40-man roster last fall, but he has yet to throw a pitch this spring due to a lat strain. He is likely to start the 2025 season on the injured list.

Daniel Espino - Optioned To Triple-A Columbus

Daniel Espino might have the most potential out of any pitcher in Cleveland's farm system. However, he can't stay healthy.

He underwent shoulder surgery last March and has pitched in a game in over a year. Still, the organization doesn't want to let him go.

Daniel Espino warms up by throwing a pitch
Akron RubberDucks pitcher Daniel Espino warms up between innings against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park in Erie on April 9, 2022. P7seawolves040922 Syndication Goerie Com / GREG WOHLFORD/ERIE TIMES-NEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chase DeLauter - Reassigned To Minor League Camp

Chase DeLauter won't be starting his season at the MLB level. He also won't be starting his season on time after undergoing a procedure to heal a sports hernia.

With the recent injury news, DeLauter has been reassigned to Cleveland's Minor League camp.

George Valera - Reassigned To Minor League Camp

It's a similar story for George Valera, who hasn't played in a Cactus League game this season due to rehabbing from an injury.

As the outfielder continues to get healthy, the Guardians have reassigned him to their Minor League camp.

Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage

MORE: Cleveland Guardians Provide Medical Update On Injured Pitcher

MORE: Guardians Linked to Shocking Potential Trade for Superstar Pitcher

MORE: Guardians Slugger Becoming a Problem With Troubling Trend

MORE: Guardians Insider Breaks Down Possible Concerns With Lineup

MORE: Analyst Has Concerning Take On Guardians 2025 Playoff Hopes

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News