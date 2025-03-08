Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Provide Medical Update On Injured Pitcher

A Cleveland Guardians reliever received a treatment for shoulder inflammation.

Oct 18, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Erik Sabrowski (62) pitches in the third inning against the New York Yankees during game four of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images
Erik Sabrowski was a pleasant surprise for the Cleveland Guardians at the end of last season. However, it appears that his 2025 campaign will get off to a late start following a recent medical update from the organization.

The team announced on Saturday morning that Sabrowski was experiencing soreness in his left elbow and forearm. He saw a specialist who confirmed there was elbow inflammation.

Sabrowksi received an anti-inflammatory injection to treat the injury and will be required to rest. He will be re-examined next week and along with that check-up, hopefully start a throwing program.

The team also said that a better timeframe for returning to pitching will be established in the coming days.

Erik Sabrowski (62) delivers the ball
This news is definitely not a worst-case scenario for the Guardians or Sabrowski, but it does mean that the left-hander will likely start the season on the injured list.

One possible concern, though, is that Sabrowski does have an injury history with his throwing arm. He's already had two Tommy John surgeries before making his MLB debut last fall.

Hopefully, those past injuries don't affect this one.

Sabrowski's likely absence from the Opening Day roster does put the Guardians in a tough spot, though. With Sam Hentges also sidelined, Tim Herring is the only lefty in Cleveland's bullpen.

This could possibly pave the way for Joey Cantillo, Logan Allen, or even Koby Allard to make the Opening Day roster to provide another left-handed reliever.

Sabrowski struck out 19 batters and didn't allow a single run in eight regular season games last year.

He may not be the biggest name in Cleveland's bullpen, but the Guardians still have to find a way to make up his production.

