This Trade Is Coming Back To Hurt The Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians typically find themselves on the winning side of trades. Just look at all of the starting pitchers they traded away that have turned into players such as Josh Naylor and Emmanuel Clase. Then there's the Francisco Lindor deal that turned into Andres Gimenez.
However, one of the moves they made last offseason is coming back to hurt them in a big way.
On November 15, the Guardians announced that they had designated RHP Cal Quantrill for assignment in a move to make room for some of their young pitchers, such as Cade Smith and Daniel Espino, who needed to be added to the 40-man roster.
A few days later, Cleveland traded Quantrill to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for catching prospect Kody Huff, who is currently at Double-A Akron.
Flashforward halfway through the 2024 season, and the Guardians are desperately searching for the exact thing they traded away: a middle-of-the-rotation starter capable of getting deep into games.
Quantrill has started in 17 games for the Rockies this season and has an ERA of 3.78, 1.30 WHIP, and a 4.33 FIP. He’s also pitched six innings or more in 10 of his starts.
It’s also important to note that pitching at Coors Field is notoriously tricky due to its high elevation and the way the ball flies off the bat. This factor could be inflating Quantrill's numbers, as he's made seven starts at home this season.
Obviously, the Guardians never envisioned Shane Bieber’s season ending after two starts due to Tommy John surgery, Gavin Williams suffering an elbow injury and missing half the season, and Triston McKenzie needing a stint in the minors to sort out his command struggles.
Even if one of those scenarios goes the opposite direction, the Quantrill trade could look much different when looking back at it.
But the reality is what it is. Cleveland needs to add a starting pitcher before the trade deadline if they want to be a threat in the playoffs, and it could cost them quite the prospect haul to achieve that.
Cal was always a class act when he was in the Guardians organization, and it’s good to see him finding success with another team after an injury-filled 2023. However, it’s hard not to envision what Cleveland’s record could look like if they never dealt Quantrill in the offseason.