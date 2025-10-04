Three moments that defined the 2025 Cleveland Guardians season
It was a historic season for the Cleveland Guardians. Just a few months ago it felt like the team was dead in the water. Instead, an incredible late season rally brought the Guardians into the postseason.
Though it didn’t end how fans expected, it was still a season that many will remember for a long time. Here are three moments that defined the Guardians 2025 season.
1. The Guardians complete the 15.5 game comeback
The clear singular moment that defined the Guardians season. Back in August, it was clear the Guardians had no business winning the division. The Detroit Tigers had clearly been the best team. Sports betting apps had even taken any prop related to the Guardians winning the division away.
Everyone had given up on them, except for the team. The entire month of September was spent rallying, winning games and doing everything they could to give themselves a chance. Cleveland won 17 of 19 from Sept. 5-24.
Near the end of the season Cleveland managed to take control of their own destiny, but it all came down to the last day of the regular season.
A few hours before the Guardians finished their game, the Tigers lost to the Boston Red Sox, sealing Cleveland as the AL Central Champions. That didn’t matter to the Guardians, who wanted the win on their own terms.
Brayan Rocchio completed the moment, hitting a walk-off, three-run homer in the 9th inning for a historic win, and one that fans will remember about the season forever.
While the Tigers got the best of Cleveland in the postseason, the Guardians comeback over them won’t soon be forgotten.
2. C.J. Kayfus clinches a spot in the playoffs in a very Cleveland fashion.
A moment that defined just how far the Guardians had come, while also being the most Cleveland way of making the playoffs ever.
In a game against the Texas Rangers on September 27th, the bases were fully loaded in the ninth all tied up at 2-2.
C.J. Kayfus came up to bat, and pitcher Robert Garcia tossed a ball that hit Kayfus in the arm, forcing a walk home and earning Cleveland a spot in the playoffs in the most chaotic, unfulfilling way possible, the most Cleveland way possible.
Luckily, the team wasn’t just satisfied with making the playoffs, they still had intentions of winning the division.
The Kayfus hit will remain a moment Cleveland fans remember, and laugh about, for years to come.
3. José Ramírez further cements his Guardians legacy
We all know José Ramírez is forever engrained as a legend in the city of Cleveland. He’s a lovable superstar that has sparked debate on if he’s brought more value to Cleveland than even LeBron James.
On May 1st, he stole his 250th career base, making him the first player in team history to hit 250 home runs and steal 250 bases. He had his 27th multi-homer game, the most in Guardians history. He also became the first player in team history to have three 30-30 (30 home run, 30 bases stolen) seasons. Rameírez also earned his seventh all-star game, though he did not play with an injury.
While Ramírez racked up accolades and put himself in Cleveland’s record book, the city made sure to reward him. He became the first active athlete in Cleveland history to have a street named after him. If that doesn’t show how loved he is in Cleveland, nothing will.
While this season showed another example of what Ramírez means to the city, hopefully the city can do right by him, earning him a title before his career is over.
Other notable moments from this season include Charlie Fry’s injury, the legal trouble some Guardians faced over betting early in the season and the Guardians heartbreaking early exit from the postseason.