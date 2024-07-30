Three Observations From Guardians Victory over Tigers, 5-0
The Cleveland Guardians can now close the book on the month of July after Tuesday's victory over the Detroit Tigers, 5-0.
Here are three observations and takeaways from the Guardians’ latest victory.
Gavin Williams Picks Up First Win In 2024
As crazy as it sounds, Tuesday's win over the Tigers was Gavin Williams' first official win of the 2024 season.
The young flamethrower has pitched phenomenally during his second year in the majors, but the lack of offensive support has prevented him from stacking up wins. However, the recent spark within the Guardians' lineup allowed for Williams to drop the goose egg in his record. Detroit's offense was only able to scrap two hits and no runs off Williams in his five innings of work.
Consistence will be the key for the starting pitcher, who Cleveland will heavily rely on toward the end of the season.
Slow First Day For Lane Thomas
It was not an ideal first day for Cleveland's newly-acquired outfielder Lane Thomas.
In his first game with the Guardians, the team immediately threw him into action and plugged him into the 2-hole. Thomas struck out swinging in his first two at bats, followed by a groundout to shortstop in the top of the sixth inning. The veteran bat did not come up empty handed, as he was able to single and score off a Jose Ramirez home run in the top of the eighth.
Thomas' 1-for-4 debut should not worry fans, as his experience will be huge for the lineup in the later months of the season.
Tyler Freeman: Tiger King?
The Guardians may have found a secret weapon in utility bat Tyler Freeman.
This season has been rough on the 25-year-old, but this interesting stat could be a huge plus for Freeman: when facing the Tigers this season, Freeman is 10-for-26 with three doubles. Considering that the Guardians do not face Detroit the rest of the season, fans will not be able to see the Tiger King live in action until next year.