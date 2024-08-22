Three Prospects Who Can Help The Cleveland Guardians Right Now
The Cleveland Guardians’ offense is spiraling. Their .649 OPS since the All-Star Break is the second worst in MLB, only ahead of the Chicago White Sox. Cleveland also continues to rely on the same arms out of the bullpen, who have been fantastic this season, but the Guardians run the risk of overusing their relievers.
Something has to change, and there are few prospects already in the farm system that could give Cleveland’s offense a jolt of life.
Honorable Mention: Kyle Manzardo
Kyle Manzardo isn’t officially on this list, but it’s still important to talk about him. Fans have been clamoring for the organization to recall their second-ranked prospect with Cleveland’s recent offensive struggles.
Manzardo does have the talent which could boost the lineup. But this story goes into detail about why the front office may be hesitant to do so at this time.
George Valera - OF
George Valera was one of the top-ranked prospects in the Guardians' farm system. He gained a reputation for being a power hitter and an extra-bases machine. However, injuries hurt his development over the last few seasons, bringing his prospect rating down.
However, the outfielder is putting together a solid season at Triple-A Columbus with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 73 games. Valera has a .242/.322/.416 slash line with a wRC+ of 90 this season.
There will still be swing-and-miss concerns, but Cleveland’s offense could still benefit from another power-hitter in the lineup, and with Valera being 23 years old now, now seems like a perfect time to give him an opportunity.
Juan Brio - INF
The Guardians' shortstop position is still a massive unknown as they search for any type of offensive production from Brayan Rocchio, Daniel Schneemann, and, at times, Tyler Freeman. Bringing Juan Brito into the mix could help stabilize the infield for the final month of the regular season.
Brito has demonstrated solid plate discipline this season with just a 15.9 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A this season. He’s hitting .245/.363/.412 with an OPS of .784 this year, including 16 home runs and 64 RBI. Brito is the perfect type of hitter the Guardians could add to their offense to help extended at-bats later in their lineup.
The one hurdle with promoting Brito is that he’s played far more games at second base this season (57) than at shortstop (nine). Cleveland may have to finally slide Andres Gimenez to the left side of the diamond if Brito is to be in the mix on an everyday basis at some point this year.
Andres Walters - RHP
While the bullpen has been the best in baseball this season, even they could use anther high-leverage arm late in games. 2023 draft pick Andrew Walters would be the perfect prospect that could help the team right now.
Walters was promoted to Triple-A Columbus at the end of May and has become the team's closer with six saves under his belt. The right-hander currently has a 2.66 ERA in his minor league season and a 3.75 ERA with the Clippers.
Adding Walters to the mix solidified the Guardians as having the best bullpen in baseball.