Three Things On The Guardians Christmas Wish List
'Tis the season for miracles, gifts, and wishes.
Here are a few things the Cleveland Guardians are likely adding to their wishlist this holiday season.
Another Outfield Bat
The Guardians desperately need some more offensive help in their outfield. The outfield of Steven Kwan, Cleveland's outfield production was some of the worst in MLB last season, and it's an obvious area that could be upgraded this offseason.
Cleveland could wish big and pursue Teoscar Hernandez or Anthony Santander. Or, they could choose a more realistic and financially viable option, such as Jesse Winker, Jurickson Profar, or Mark Canha.
Big Christmas Takes A Big Leap In 2025
Jhonkensy Noel was at the center of some of the Guardians' biggest moments in 2024. He has incredible natural power, but Cleveland still needs to develop him further to include him in its long-term plans.
Due to some of Cleveland's recent transactions, Noel could see a lot more playing time in 2025.
The Guardians likely wish that he develops into a player who can produce 25 or more home runs and post an OPS above .750 moving forward, even if that means the swing-and-miss remains.
Shane Bieber Bounces Back
Shane Bieber is back with the Guardians for at least one more year. However, even he doesn't know when he'll make his season debut as the former Cy Young winner continues his rehab from Tommy John surgery.
The Guardians should simply wish that Bieber will stay healthy and look like he did in 2023 before his injury. When he's at his best, Bieber is one of the best pitchers in the majors.
His impact in the second half of 2025 could be the difference between a deep postseason run or an early exit.