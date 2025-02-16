What Role Could Jakob Junis Have With The Cleveland Guardians?
The Cleveland Guardians didn't have to add to their bullpen after having the best reliever core in MLB a season ago. However, they've been most active in adding that area leading up to spring training.
The front office's latest move was officially signing RHP Jakob Junis to a one-year deal, which the team officially announced on Sunday.
Junis has pitched in various situations throughout his career, but what could his role be with the Guardians in 2025?
Junis made his debut during the 2017 season and has played for four different teams: the Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers, and Cincinnati Reds.
Over his eight-year career, Junis has pitched in 192 games, with 116 of those being starts. However, the majority of his games over the last two seasons have come out of the bullpen.
Junis was injured for most of the 2024 season and made just 24 appearances. He started in six games and, in the limited sample size, posted a 1.55 ERA and a .055 WHIP.
After designating Pedro Avila for assignment, the Guardians desperately need a long reliever who can eat innings in the event of an out-of-reach game.
This role could easily go to Junis, who has been a successful multi-innings reliever.
However, this signing also feels very reminiscent of the Ben Lively addition from a year ago. (No, not just because they both played for the Reds before signing with the Guardians).
Lively was in-between as a starter and relief arm when the Guardians brought him in last offseason.
Because of injuries to other pitchers, Lively found himself in Cleveland's rotation right out of the gate, and it was a role that he claimed to be his for the rest of the season.
Junis could have an opportunity to do that same thing.
The Guardians have plenty of question marks in the back half of their rotation and could be looking for different arms there as the season progresses.
Given Cleveland's current starter depth and what needs to be sorted out there, it seems likely that Junis will start the season as a reliever.
However, that doesn't mean he won't make a start or two throughout the season. If he excels in his opportunities, this could become his primary role.
