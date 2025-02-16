Cleveland Baseball Insider

Predicting The Guardians 2025 Opening Day Lineup As Spring Training Starts

The Cleveland Guardians still have a lot of option with their possible Opening Day lineup.

Tommy Wild

Sep 16, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Kyle Manzardo, middle, celebrates with shortstop Brayan Rocchio, left and right fielder Jhonkensy Noel (43) after the Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Sep 16, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Kyle Manzardo, middle, celebrates with shortstop Brayan Rocchio, left and right fielder Jhonkensy Noel (43) after the Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Spring Training is officially underway, and the Cleveland Guardians still have a lot to figure out with their roster before Opening Day.

A lot can and will change between the start of training camp and the first game of the season, but as it stands now, here's what Cleveland's first lineup of the season could look like.

Steven Kwan - LF
Kyle Manzardo - DH
Jose Ramirez - 3B
Carlos Santana - 1B
Lane Thomas - CF
Will Brennan/Jhonkensy Noel - RF
Gabriel Arias - 2B
Bo Naylor - C
Brayan Rocchio - SS

Here are some of the key storylines and takeaways from this prediction.

Gabriel Arias Juan Brito At Second Base

Cleveland's biggest question heading into spring training is who will be their Opening Day second baseman.

A recent MLB.com prediction had the Guardians starting highly regarded prospect Juan Brito in the infield, but that's by no means a lock yet.

Given Arias' big-league experience and offensive improvement since being optioned in the middle of last season, he could have the upper hand heading into spring training.

Gabriel Arias (13) looks on before the game
Jun 26, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Guardians third base Gabriel Arias (13) looks on before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Guardians at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Right Field Platoon

The Guardians have used platoons frequently over the last few seasons, especially in the right field. It appears Cleveland will start the season with the same strategy.

If the Kansas City Royals start LHP Cole Ragans on Opening Day, then Brennan makes the most sense to get the first start. If KC opts to go with 2024 Cy Young finalist RHP Seth Lugo, then Noel would be the logical choice for Stephen Vogt.

At some point in 2025, Chase DeLauter should see a fair amount of time in right field. However, the Guardians rarley promote their top prospects at the very start of the season.

Carlos Santana-Kyle Manzardo Tandem

Manzardo and Santana are set to be Cleveland's designated hitter-first base tandem this season.

Given that Santana is coming off an elite defensive season ending with his first career Gold Glove award, he'll likely get the nod at first to start the season.

An argument can still be made that Santana should hit second because he's a switch-hitter with a fantastic career OBP. This alignment seems like the safest choice for the Guardians to start the season.

Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage

MORE: Guardians' Shane Bieber Takes Massive Step In Injury Rehab

MORE: Cleveland Guardians Ace Discusses Team's Pitching Depth

MORE: Newest Guardians Reliever Gets Honest About Last Year's Injuries

MORE: Analyst Feels Guardians' Hopes Could Depend on One Crucial Player

MORE: Guardians Share Multiple Medical Updates As Spring Training Begins

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/Opinion