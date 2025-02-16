Predicting The Guardians 2025 Opening Day Lineup As Spring Training Starts
Spring Training is officially underway, and the Cleveland Guardians still have a lot to figure out with their roster before Opening Day.
A lot can and will change between the start of training camp and the first game of the season, but as it stands now, here's what Cleveland's first lineup of the season could look like.
Steven Kwan - LF
Kyle Manzardo - DH
Jose Ramirez - 3B
Carlos Santana - 1B
Lane Thomas - CF
Will Brennan/Jhonkensy Noel - RF
Gabriel Arias - 2B
Bo Naylor - C
Brayan Rocchio - SS
Here are some of the key storylines and takeaways from this prediction.
Gabriel Arias Juan Brito At Second Base
Cleveland's biggest question heading into spring training is who will be their Opening Day second baseman.
A recent MLB.com prediction had the Guardians starting highly regarded prospect Juan Brito in the infield, but that's by no means a lock yet.
Given Arias' big-league experience and offensive improvement since being optioned in the middle of last season, he could have the upper hand heading into spring training.
Right Field Platoon
The Guardians have used platoons frequently over the last few seasons, especially in the right field. It appears Cleveland will start the season with the same strategy.
If the Kansas City Royals start LHP Cole Ragans on Opening Day, then Brennan makes the most sense to get the first start. If KC opts to go with 2024 Cy Young finalist RHP Seth Lugo, then Noel would be the logical choice for Stephen Vogt.
At some point in 2025, Chase DeLauter should see a fair amount of time in right field. However, the Guardians rarley promote their top prospects at the very start of the season.
Carlos Santana-Kyle Manzardo Tandem
Manzardo and Santana are set to be Cleveland's designated hitter-first base tandem this season.
Given that Santana is coming off an elite defensive season ending with his first career Gold Glove award, he'll likely get the nod at first to start the season.
An argument can still be made that Santana should hit second because he's a switch-hitter with a fantastic career OBP. This alignment seems like the safest choice for the Guardians to start the season.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians' Shane Bieber Takes Massive Step In Injury Rehab
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Ace Discusses Team's Pitching Depth
MORE: Newest Guardians Reliever Gets Honest About Last Year's Injuries
MORE: Analyst Feels Guardians' Hopes Could Depend on One Crucial Player
MORE: Guardians Share Multiple Medical Updates As Spring Training Begins