Guardians Name Starter for Spring Training Opening Game, Per Report
Players have officially reported to Goodyear, Arizona, for spring training, and the Cleveland Guardians will be playing their first Cactus League game a week from Saturday.
This game will mark the first time that the reigning American League Central champions will take the field since they were eliminated in the ALCS last October.
The first pitcher to take the mound for the Guardians in their spring training opener will be RHP Triston McKenzie, per MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince.
Cleveland's first spring training game will be against the Cincinnati Reds, who are now managed by long-time Guardians skipper Terry Francona.
Fans shouldn't focus too much on who starts for the Guardians in their first spring training game. Every pitcher, starter, or reliever will get the necessary work to prepare for the regular season.
That said, this will be the first appearance in what is going to be a defining year for McKenzie.
After a stellar 2022 season where Sticks looked like the future ace of Cleveland's rotation, the right-hander missed the majority of 2023 with a shoulder and elbow injury.
McKenzie was healthy for the 2024 season but left much to be desired when he was on the mound. The 27-year-old recorded a 5.11 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP in 16 starts.
The Guardians eventually sent McKenzie to Triple-A on June 30 so he could work on his mechanics. During his time in the minors, he worked in various roles, both as a starter and out of the bullpen.
McKenzie is currently out of options and fighting for a spot in Cleveland's rotation. It will be interesting to see how he looks in his first spring training appearance and eventually into the regular season.
